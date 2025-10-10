A bigoted ‘Little Englander’ mistook the RNIB for the RNLI and their A++ comeback just went wildly viral again because it’s simply magnificent

Pics immigration

Immigration is pretty much all anyone can talk about right now, and when we say ‘anyone’ what we really mean is people of a distinctly right-wing hue, who blame basically the entirety of the country’s ills on people who want to come and live here.

We say this after this Little Englander’s bigoted rant at people risking their lives in small boats went wildly viral. Not for what they said, but because of their most unfortunate schoolboy error and the A++ comeback that it prompted.



That’s the Royal National Institute of Blind People with the win there, not the Royal National Lifeboat Institute, obviously.

It was shared by @dave43law who said: ;Another day – another deceased troll . It was murder …’

And here are just a few of the many comments it prompted,

