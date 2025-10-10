This Question Time man’s takedown of Reform UK and its relentless wanging on about immigration totally nailed it

Politics Question Time Reform UK

To BBC1’s Question Time – no, stick with us, – where the guests included Zia Yusuf, Reform UK’s head of policy (what does he do with the other 39 hours of his working week?)

Anyway, we mention him because of this particular contribution from a man in the audience targeting Reform UK and its relentless wanging on about immigration. And it got the whole internet – well, a large part of it – cheering.

Big up the man in the checked shirt. “The vast majority of people in this country live very happily and very peacefully together.” “Tonight you will say everything is about immigration…. not everything in this country is the ‘problem of immigration’.”#bbcqt pic.twitter.com/QC7OeaKc0r — Eddie Burfi (@EddieBurfi) October 9, 2025

And here are just a few of the many responses it prompted.

It doesn’t fit the establishment narrative that ordinary people get on and that it’s actually the rich making our lives shit — Jan Brass (@BiBrython) October 9, 2025

Absolutely spot on from this man, more push back required against this constant immigration/asylum narrative…thats all Reform have, that’s it…they want division, they want hate & it won’t stop at immigration…they will go through the minority groups as well.. — RosesrRed (@CheeseCake7659) October 9, 2025

Audience member rips apart Zia Yusuf’s obsession with immigration, all the problems are due to austerity. He challenges Yusuf to speak about other issues. Yusuf lasts less than 2 seconds, all he and Reform have is, “Immigrants bad!”#bbcqt pic.twitter.com/pvOBCEBkki — BladeoftheSun (@BladeoftheS) October 9, 2025

They want to keep people angry about immigration so we won’t mention billionaires — wendy harding (@wendyha08388411) October 9, 2025

People are waking the fuck up. Reform are nothing. https://t.co/FIuxVzE7Y4 — Jessi ✍ (@Rewriteonrepeat) October 10, 2025

He is spot on.

Immigration and immigrants are the convenient scapegoats. A neat trick for the Tories to deflect from their failures in govt and this othering is exploited by Reform as they peel off votes and support from the Tory base. Populism needs fear and anger to thrive. — Chirpy Chet (@ChirpyChet) October 9, 2025

Well said that man, but that is all Reform have immigration, with out to they are nothing — ML (@MbwLdurham) October 9, 2025

well done that man that’s all reform stands for is getting rid of immigrants they haven’t got a clue how to govern this country — Brennan Bhoy (@BrennanMatin) October 10, 2025

One trick ponies. It’s Brexit revisited. And that ended well didn’t it? — Neil Yates (@neilayates) October 10, 2025

And the post-script made it even better.

Awwww did the nasty audience not agree with the arrogant, one dimensional. bigoted views of the unelected little man Zia Yusuf has slammed BBC Question Time's audience as not representing the views of the country on immigration.https://t.co/NMrjIW1arX — dave lawrence (@dave43law) October 10, 2025

