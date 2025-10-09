Talk TV ‘feather ruffler’ Isabel Oakeshott said it wasn’t racist to say she was the only white person on the Tube and these 13 A++ comebacks surely said it best

Politics Isabel Oakeshott Robert jenrick

To the world of Talk TV now and it’s international editor and self-professed ‘feather ruffler’ Isabel Oakeshott who with grim inevitability has been turning her attention to shadow justice secretary, Robert Jenrick.

Specifically, Jenrick’s complaint about “not seeing another white face” in a part of Birmingham which led to him being accused of ‘fuelling a fire of toxic nationalism’.

Oakeshott disagreed, obviously, and this is what she had to tell her Talk TV colleague, Jeremy Kyle.

“Quite often I am the only white person in the tube carriage!” Isabel Oakeshott says ‘it’s not racist to observe the lack of white people’ in some areas of Britain. “It certainly tells us something about how Britain has changed.”@IsabelOakeshott pic.twitter.com/HcK4DgaFNd — Talk (@TalkTV) October 8, 2025

And these people surely said it best.

1.

2.

Wild take from someone living in Dubai, a city built by migrants. Maybe look around before lecturing Britain on “too much diversity. — Linda Garbutt (@LindaGarbutt8) October 8, 2025

3.

What is her point, exactly? Notable that she’s chosen to live in a country, whose economic success is built on the labour of millions of invisible migrant workers, who live & work under the abusive kafala system. Plus other widespread human rights abuses https://t.co/dVgawB2iEa https://t.co/reFDeH0H5a — Jessica Simor KC (@JMPSimor) October 8, 2025

4.

I wonder if they feel the same way in Dubai when the train is full of entitled white tax dodgers. — Bruce McPherson (@brucemcpherson) October 8, 2025

5.

If Oakeshott says it’s not racist it can’t be, can it? https://t.co/AujxnFJqqB — Nuwan Dissanayaka (@nuwandiss) October 9, 2025

6.