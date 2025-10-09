Politics Isabel Oakeshott Robert jenrick

Talk TV ‘feather ruffler’ Isabel Oakeshott said it wasn’t racist to say she was the only white person on the Tube and these 13 A++ comebacks surely said it best

Poke Reporter. Updated October 9th, 2025

To the world of Talk TV now and it’s international editor and self-professed ‘feather ruffler’ Isabel Oakeshott who with grim inevitability has been turning her attention to shadow justice secretary, Robert Jenrick.

Specifically, Jenrick’s complaint about “not seeing another white face” in a part of Birmingham which led to him being accused of ‘fuelling a fire of toxic nationalism’.

Oakeshott disagreed, obviously, and this is what she had to tell her Talk TV colleague, Jeremy Kyle.

And these people surely said it best.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

Article Pages: 1 2