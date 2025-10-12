Donald Trump claims that María Corina Machado phoned him after she won the Nobel Peace Prize to say he really deserved it. The chinny reckon was visible all the way to Norway

US donald trump

Even if you weren’t aware that the Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded to Venezuelan politician María Corina Machado, you’ll no doubt have spotted that it didn’t go to Donald Trump.

BREAKING NEWS

The Norwegian Nobel Committee has decided to award the 2025 #NobelPeacePrize to Maria Corina Machado for her tireless work promoting democratic rights for the people of Venezuela and for her struggle to achieve a just and peaceful transition from dictatorship to… pic.twitter.com/Zgth8KNJk9 — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 10, 2025

You’ll also be aware that Donald Trump has been practically begging for a Nobel Peace Prize for years, skewered by envy of Barack Obama, who got one in 2009.

Jimmy Kimmel plays a montage of Donald Trump pathetically begging for a Nobel Peace Prize pic.twitter.com/YkX4u9rl9e — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) October 10, 2025

While not everyone was convinced that Ms Machado deserves the honour, the news that Trump had been overlooked again led to a certain amount of applause on the internet.

Donald Trump and his minions are losing their minds again because their malevolent, melon-hued messiah didn’t win the Nobel Peace Prize. The convicted felon.

The adjudicated rapist.

The business fraud.

The pathologically lying insurrectionist who said his own vice president… pic.twitter.com/WMGkkL1k3n — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) October 10, 2025

The only thing better than trump not winning the Nobel Peace Prize after begging for it all year, is him learning he didn't get it because he has no courage or integrity. That's chef's kiss. pic.twitter.com/meYCLNKtpz — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) October 11, 2025

Trump was hot favourite for the Nobel Peace Prize, but then the Committee reduced his chances by 500%. — Keith Burge (@carryonkeith) October 11, 2025

This was the first runner up for the Nobel Peace Prize

pic.twitter.com/pAkQzaQ4rY — TheRealThelmaJohnson (@TheRealThelmaJ1) October 10, 2025

Being Donald Trump, of course he had a spin on the award that really didn’t ring true.

Trump: "The person who actually got the Nobel Prize called today, called me, and said 'I'm accepting this in honor of you, because you really deserved it.' A really nice thing to do. I didn't say 'Then give it to me, though.'" pic.twitter.com/NsMY97IP2J — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 10, 2025

Although we know she phoned him, those details seem sketchy AF. Did she call him ‘sir’? Were there tears in her eyes.

Twitter was as sceptical as we were.

1.

Zero chance this happened https://t.co/uSqEbloeYs — Mike Nellis (@MikeNellis) October 11, 2025

2.

Shit show, same shit, different day. — Stella Parton (@StellaParton) October 11, 2025

3.

Truly the most pathetic man on planet earth — Sam Riegel (@samriegel) October 11, 2025

4.

It's strange that one person can be the cruelest bully in the schoolyard and also at the same time the saddest little boy in the world. https://t.co/0iVI9yaY8M — David Frum (@davidfrum) October 11, 2025

5.

Yeah this shit didn’t happen https://t.co/L5zCzhLAJE — Jack Cocchiarella (@JDCocchiarella) October 10, 2025

6.

There’s something seriously wrong with this man. https://t.co/kEIXYeGM8n — Decoding Fox News (@DecodingFoxNews) October 11, 2025

7.

Modest to a fault. As ever. https://t.co/sodqAkxJ4n — Keith Burge (@carryonkeith) October 11, 2025

8.

I'll take "Things That Never, Ever, Ever, Ever, Ever, Ever, Ever, Ever, Ever, Ever Happened In A Trillion Years" for $800. https://t.co/nyXFEZIo2e pic.twitter.com/jQLpHBXsGU — Tomas Jared Ford (@JaredFo85904268) October 10, 2025

9.

10.

11.

If only there were a Nobel prize for narcissism …. https://t.co/qXXLdpLOYl — George Conway (@gtconway3d) October 11, 2025

12.

Of all the things that never happened today, this is number 1. https://t.co/aHKmNkmhcx — Dean Blundell (@ItsDeanBlundell) October 10, 2025

13.

14.

Oh my actual days, the absolute state of him. I think I just cringed all of my skin off. https://t.co/E8k70QVemX — Beau (@DrBeauBeaumont) October 11, 2025

15.

Would not be shocked to find out the administration hired someone to call him and play the role so he believes this really did happen.

Would be less surprised to find out it’s the same actor who plays Putin during Melania’s calls. #whitehousecatfish https://t.co/EnszTUnDAk — Comfortably Dumb (@jim_tworontoe) October 11, 2025

To be completely fair to Trump – a concept quite alien to the man himself – María Corina Machado did give him a nod. Not how he painted it, though.

That actually not what she said. She is a smart and selfless lady. No way having Trump resent her will help her people. She said: “We are on the threshold of victory and today, more than ever, we count on President Trump, the people of the United States, the peoples of Latin… — Jeffrey Evan Gold (@jeffgoldesq) October 10, 2025

Anyway …nice try.

READ MORE

The Nobel peace prize chair was asked why Trump didn’t win and people reckon it was the subtlest, most savage burn – 13 prize-winning responses

Source Aaron Rupar Image Screengrab