US donald trump

Donald Trump claims that María Corina Machado phoned him after she won the Nobel Peace Prize to say he really deserved it. The chinny reckon was visible all the way to Norway

Poke Reporter. Updated October 12th, 2025

Even if you weren’t aware that the Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded to Venezuelan politician María Corina Machado, you’ll no doubt have spotted that it didn’t go to Donald Trump.

You’ll also be aware that Donald Trump has been practically begging for a Nobel Peace Prize for years, skewered by envy of Barack Obama, who got one in 2009.

While not everyone was convinced that Ms Machado deserves the honour, the news that Trump had been overlooked again led to a certain amount of applause on the internet.

Being Donald Trump, of course he had a spin on the award that really didn’t ring true.

Although we know she phoned him, those details seem sketchy AF. Did she call him ‘sir’? Were there tears in her eyes.

Twitter was as sceptical as we were.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

To be completely fair to Trump – a concept quite alien to the man himself – María Corina Machado did give him a nod. Not how he painted it, though.

Anyway …nice try.

READ MORE

The Nobel peace prize chair was asked why Trump didn’t win and people reckon it was the subtlest, most savage burn – 13 prize-winning responses

Source Aaron Rupar Image Screengrab