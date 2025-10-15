25 of the funniest posts we’ve seen on Bluesky this week
Hello, and welcome to the Poke’s Wednesday round-up of funny stuff we’ve spotted on social media – in this case, Bluesky. There are puns, topical gags, visual jokes …something for everyone.
We hope it gives your day a lift.
1.
ME: if frankenstein is the name of the doctor not the monster then how is the bride of frankenstein the bride of the monster not the doctor
CHATGTP: *implodes*
2.
how much would it cost?
"the guy who does our estimates isn't here right now"
around what time will he be back?
"did you not just hear me?"
3.
Living in UK has aspects that are way better than US (NHS, no guns) but on the flip side you can’t watch October baseball live and the sun sets at 2:30 in the afternoon in the winter.
— Rob Delaney (@robdelaney.bsky.social) October 12, 2025 at 5:12 PM
4.
You either die a hero or live long enough to see the bangers of your youth turn up in adverts for toilet cleaner or insurance or whatever
— Dr. Hackenbush’s House of Horrors (@dochackenbush.bsky.social) 14 October 2025 at 14:03
5.
Push-up bras are rubbish. I've been wearing one for months and I can still only do about ten.
— Nick Pettigrew (@nick-pettigrew.bsky.social) October 12, 2025 at 2:02 PM
6.
I’ve been in front of the computer too long. Time to take a break and look at my phone.
7.
I don’t understand why we need a “Columbus Day” when this country celebrates incompetent white men failing up and taking what isn’t theirs all year round.
— The Volatile Mermaid (@ohnoshetwitnt.bsky.social) October 13, 2025 at 12:25 PM
8.
The RSPCA needs to take Gromit off Wallace. He's not a responsible owner. Dogs should not have access to contraptions.
— Steven (with a PH) (@sjksalisbury.bsky.social) October 14, 2025 at 6:55 PM
9.
My bank's website is one letter off from a gross German porn site and it's annoying because I keep accidentally visiting my bank's website.
— John Lyon (@johnlyon.bsky.social) October 14, 2025 at 12:08 AM
10.
No wonder the North Koreans are cheering if they're going to share in the world's biggest Colin the Caterpillar cake.
— The Content Apologist (@contentapologist.bsky.social) October 11, 2025 at 7:28 PM
11.
damn. hoping it at least signifies something
— ceej (@ceej.online) October 10, 2025 at 5:09 AM
12.
Oops I deleted slack and outlook and threw my computer in a ditch
— andy vs. (@im-all-id.me) October 14, 2025 at 5:42 PM