25 of the funniest posts we’ve seen on Bluesky this week

Hello, and welcome to the Poke’s Wednesday round-up of funny stuff we’ve spotted on social media – in this case, Bluesky. There are puns, topical gags, visual jokes …something for everyone.

We hope it gives your day a lift.

1.

ME: if frankenstein is the name of the doctor not the monster then how is the bride of frankenstein the bride of the monster not the doctor CHATGTP: *implodes* — Frovo (@frovo.bsky.social) October 11, 2025 at 6:34 PM

2.

how much would it cost?

"the guy who does our estimates isn't here right now"

around what time will he be back?

"did you not just hear me?" — brent (@murrman5.bsky.social) October 12, 2025 at 5:23 PM

3.

Living in UK has aspects that are way better than US (NHS, no guns) but on the flip side you can’t watch October baseball live and the sun sets at 2:30 in the afternoon in the winter. — Rob Delaney (@robdelaney.bsky.social) October 12, 2025 at 5:12 PM

4.

You either die a hero or live long enough to see the bangers of your youth turn up in adverts for toilet cleaner or insurance or whatever — Dr. Hackenbush’s House of Horrors (@dochackenbush.bsky.social) 14 October 2025 at 14:03

5.

Push-up bras are rubbish. I've been wearing one for months and I can still only do about ten. — Nick Pettigrew (@nick-pettigrew.bsky.social) October 12, 2025 at 2:02 PM

6.

I’ve been in front of the computer too long. Time to take a break and look at my phone. — Midge (@midge.bsky.social) October 14, 2025 at 4:11 PM

7.

I don’t understand why we need a “Columbus Day” when this country celebrates incompetent white men failing up and taking what isn’t theirs all year round. — The Volatile Mermaid (@ohnoshetwitnt.bsky.social) October 13, 2025 at 12:25 PM

8.

The RSPCA needs to take Gromit off Wallace. He's not a responsible owner. Dogs should not have access to contraptions. — Steven (with a PH) (@sjksalisbury.bsky.social) October 14, 2025 at 6:55 PM

9.

My bank's website is one letter off from a gross German porn site and it's annoying because I keep accidentally visiting my bank's website. — John Lyon (@johnlyon.bsky.social) October 14, 2025 at 12:08 AM

10.

No wonder the North Koreans are cheering if they're going to share in the world's biggest Colin the Caterpillar cake. [image or embed] — The Content Apologist (@contentapologist.bsky.social) October 11, 2025 at 7:28 PM

11.

