This mum magnificently called out Reform UK’s candidate at the hustings for the Welsh parliamentary by-election and had everyone cheering

Politics Reform UK Wales

To the Welsh parliamentary by-election that is taking place in Caerphilly next week, and a BBC hustings in which six of the candidates took part.

It was by all accounts quite a lively affair, and we mention it because of this particular contribution from and a woman and her son in the audience who both had a few choice words for the Reform UK candidate, Llŷr Powell.

It was posted in response to Nigel Farage saying his party’s candidate had done a ‘solid job’ and it really is worth a minute or so of your time.

Although there was an awkward moment where a member of the audience with two young sons said she blamed Llyr Powell for her family feeling unwelcome in Caerphilly. I expect Reform won’t be sharing that clip – so here it is… https://t.co/tWHLu48aru pic.twitter.com/3TOSywp1y2 — Emily Price (@EPriceJourno) October 15, 2025

Nailed it.

Here is the longer clip, just in case you are interested …

Why have you edited the clip as to remove Llŷr’s responses to the lady’s points as she was talking? I’m not a Reform supporter, but I do think that our politics needs to be honest and transparent in cases like this — not that I expect that from Welsh Labour at all. In the… pic.twitter.com/uO4zjGyKLq — Rhydian Lloyd-Francis (@RhydianLFrancis) October 15, 2025

And these people surely said it best.

1.

The most powerful moment of the debate, a mother and her son call out Reform candidate @LlyrPowell for their rhetoric. His words have real consequences for real people. https://t.co/r38cduxvaB — Chris Carter (@CarterRoutes) October 15, 2025

2.

This is what ordinary decent people think ! Decent people don’t vote for reform !! — Piotr (@Piotr742499) October 15, 2025

3.

It’s always supposedly a problem somewhere else Outside of London, people will point to London. London is probably the most multicultural it’s ever been & the murder rate has dropped to its lowest point in at least 22 years. — Joël Grimal (@FFP83) October 15, 2025

4.

its all they’ve got… immigration… blah blah blah…. they think we’re all racist idiots — Hywel79 (@hywel1979) October 15, 2025

5.

Excellent questioning from a Caerphilly constituent during the by-election hustings. A powerful reminder of how vital public scrutiny is in our democracy. https://t.co/1PlwhCpdsN — Shav Taj (@shavtaj) October 15, 2025

6.