This mum magnificently called out Reform UK’s candidate at the hustings for the Welsh parliamentary by-election and had everyone cheering
To the Welsh parliamentary by-election that is taking place in Caerphilly next week, and a BBC hustings in which six of the candidates took part.
It was by all accounts quite a lively affair, and we mention it because of this particular contribution from and a woman and her son in the audience who both had a few choice words for the Reform UK candidate, Llŷr Powell.
It was posted in response to Nigel Farage saying his party’s candidate had done a ‘solid job’ and it really is worth a minute or so of your time.
Although there was an awkward moment where a member of the audience with two young sons said she blamed Llyr Powell for her family feeling unwelcome in Caerphilly.
I expect Reform won’t be sharing that clip – so here it is… https://t.co/tWHLu48aru pic.twitter.com/3TOSywp1y2
— Emily Price (@EPriceJourno) October 15, 2025
Nailed it.
Here is the longer clip, just in case you are interested …
Why have you edited the clip as to remove Llŷr’s responses to the lady’s points as she was talking?
I’m not a Reform supporter, but I do think that our politics needs to be honest and transparent in cases like this — not that I expect that from Welsh Labour at all.
In the… pic.twitter.com/uO4zjGyKLq
— Rhydian Lloyd-Francis (@RhydianLFrancis) October 15, 2025
And these people surely said it best.
1.
The most powerful moment of the debate, a mother and her son call out Reform candidate @LlyrPowell for their rhetoric.
His words have real consequences for real people. https://t.co/r38cduxvaB
— Chris Carter (@CarterRoutes) October 15, 2025
2.
This is what ordinary decent people think !
Decent people don’t vote for reform !!
— Piotr (@Piotr742499) October 15, 2025
3.
It’s always supposedly a problem somewhere else
Outside of London, people will point to London.
London is probably the most multicultural it’s ever been & the murder rate has dropped to its lowest point in at least 22 years.
— Joël Grimal (@FFP83) October 15, 2025
4.
its all they’ve got… immigration… blah blah blah….
they think we’re all racist idiots
— Hywel79 (@hywel1979) October 15, 2025
5.
Excellent questioning from a Caerphilly constituent during the by-election hustings. A powerful reminder of how vital public scrutiny is in our democracy. https://t.co/1PlwhCpdsN
— Shav Taj (@shavtaj) October 15, 2025
6.
Well said that lady!
— Tracy (@Tracy52468806) October 15, 2025