This mum magnificently called out Reform UK’s candidate at the hustings for the Welsh parliamentary by-election and had everyone cheering

John Plunkett. Updated October 16th, 2025

To the Welsh parliamentary by-election that is taking place in Caerphilly next week, and a BBC hustings in which six of the candidates took part.

It was by all accounts quite a lively affair, and we mention it because of this particular contribution from and a woman and her son in the audience who both had a few choice words for the Reform UK candidate, Llŷr Powell.

It was posted in response to Nigel Farage saying his party’s candidate had done a ‘solid job’ and it really is worth a minute or so of your time.

Nailed it.

Here is the longer clip, just in case you are interested …

And these people surely said it best.

