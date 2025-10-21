TikTok is the new home of ‘tweets’ with this weird and wonderful viral bird trend

Social Media funny TikTok trending

TikTok is home to thousands of bizarre trends, but this one, in which a person hides their legs inside their top and pretends their arms are a bird’s feet, may just take the title for the strangest yet.

Everyone from Ant and Dec to Poke royalty Garron Noone is giving it a go, perching on their friends’ arms and whistling a part of “Bring It Back” by Travis Porter – from way back in 2010.

And although it might be a violation of the Magic Circle, @brookemonk helpfully shared a behind the scenes look at the illusion, in case you want to try this one at home.

Juneerbaghdady had one question.

“How can people act so happy while their arm is getting crushed?”

Source TikTok Image Screengrab