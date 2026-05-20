Nigel Farage refused 10 times to talk his secret £5m donation on Newsnight so they did it without him and it was brilliant

Politics Jake berry Newsnight nigel farage

Not for the first time and indeed not for the last, we go to the studios of the BBC’s Newsnight programme and it’s estimable presenter, Victoria Derbyshire.

And here she is with a forensic deconstruction of Reform UK leader Nigel Farage’s secret £5m gift, and it’s an important, essential watch.

Nigel Farage is facing questions over the funding of a house he bought without a mortgage @vicderbyshire looks at the details#Newsnight pic.twitter.com/gjosrOWINw — BBC Newsnight (@BBCNewsnight) May 19, 2026

And the programme’s debate about it featuring, among others, Reform UK-er Jake Berry, was even better.

Victoria Derbyshire, “We asked for an interview with Nigel Farage tonight and we got a thumbs down emoji from his team” “Over the last couple of weeks we’ve asked for an interview with Nigel Farage or anyone from Reform UK’s front bench ten times” Jake Berry, who used to be a… pic.twitter.com/l594M6EQ1Q — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) May 19, 2026

BBC at its best? Something like that, yep.

1.

Solid reporting on Farage’s Murky Millions by @vicderbyshire Bluster from Jake Berry delivered with vigour but entirely devoid of substance Farage’s story keeps shifting, is highly inconsistent and ultimately entirely unconvincing And where is Farage when he has serious… https://t.co/IGtJ8JGKnM — Bruce McD (@brucemcd23) May 19, 2026

2.

If there is ever an example of someone who has been fed pivot lines and delivers them terribly because he knows his leader is in the shit, this is it — Lee Dechan 🇬🇧⬅️Centrist➡️ (@leesdechan) May 19, 2026

3.

Well done @vicderbyshire

it’s appalling that so much of the media seem to be indulging in two-tier journalism applying totally different standards to Reform. pic.twitter.com/FyskYZBkEl — Luddite 🇬🇧🇪🇺 🐸Ex NHS #ProChoice 💙💛 (@h1llbillies) May 19, 2026

4.

Nigel Farage is a coward Was never off @bbcquestiontime for example, he now avoids it like the plague, he’s not appeared this year! The good thing is he can’t hide for 3yrs, tick tock, Farage https://t.co/X65Fgip2lr — Dean 🇬🇧🇪🇺🏳️‍🌈 (@deanbegley1) May 20, 2026

5.

As usual, Victoria didn’t take any nonsense from Jake Berry, though she did display some exasperation with his attempt to avoid answering the questions. Go Vic! — Rosemary Hughes (@crosspuzzler) May 19, 2026

6.

🚨 “How did Farage pay for his £1.4m cash house?” Excellent 👍 that @vicderbyshire ran through the £5m Thai crypto gift, the changing stories, and the company accounts that don’t match the I’m a Celeb claim. Reform’s reply to 10 interview requests from Newsnight? Thumbs down… pic.twitter.com/DXSwSoEOLQ — Liz Webster (@LizWebsterSBF) May 20, 2026

7.

Keep digging, we all need the full details. No person should be able to buy themselves into our government. — Lyndy Mountain (@LyndyMountain) May 20, 2026

8.

I am so tired of Reform politicians evading accountability for their actions and words. But I am even more tired of people defending it. For decades, politics has been nothing but corruption and backroom deals – you cannot claim to be angry at that whilst defending Farage. https://t.co/Qai6YlmozY — Jamie Strudwick 🏳️‍🌈💚 (@JamieStrud) May 19, 2026

9.

@vicderbyshire the best of the best@JakeBerry deflect deflect deflect

It stinks

And I for one can’t wait to see the smug smirk wiped off Farages face — Lord Mark Reeve (@Reeve98Mark) May 20, 2026

10.

No Show Nigel is becoming a theme when awkward questions arise. — Angus Allan (@AngusAllan66) May 19, 2026

11.

Nigel Farage falls silent: Words fail him – but not as much as he fails his country. https://t.co/VKmCNRv49q — Peter Kay (🦋@theonlypeterkay.bsky.social) (@theonlypeterkay) May 20, 2026

12.

Baroness Chakrabati: when people leave politics richer than when they went in, voters should be very concerned. https://t.co/KS4aI1KaDN — Alan Lester (@aljhlester) May 20, 2026

13.

Thank you @vicderbyshire. For once again being the only proper journalist prepared to ask these questions. — Bobson Dugnutt (@BurnsUnit699) May 20, 2026

READ MORE

24 of the fiercest and most fabulous smackdowns from ‘Quit your BS’ on Reddit

Source @BBCNewsnight