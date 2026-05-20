Politics Jake berry Newsnight nigel farage

Nigel Farage refused 10 times to talk his secret £5m donation on Newsnight so they did it without him and it was brilliant

John Plunkett. Updated May 20th, 2026

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Not for the first time and indeed not for the last, we go to the studios of the BBC’s Newsnight programme and it’s estimable presenter, Victoria Derbyshire.

And here she is with a forensic deconstruction of Reform UK leader Nigel Farage’s secret £5m gift, and it’s an important, essential watch.

And the programme’s debate about it featuring, among others, Reform UK-er Jake Berry, was even better.

BBC at its best? Something like that, yep.

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Source @BBCNewsnight