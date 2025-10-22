25 of the funniest posts we’ve seen on Bluesky this week

Social Media Bluesky

It’s Wednesday morning, at the time of writing, but it feels like it should be Friday afternoon.

Although we can’t bring the weekend here any faster, we can help you celebrate getting over the mid-week hump with a bunch of funny things we’ve spotted on Bluesky.

If you like it, there’s no need to put a ring on it – but sharing and following your favourites would be good.

1.

It's very trendy for the woke left to mock the police these days, but this is the kind of thing that you and I might miss. [image or embed] — The Author, Séamas O'Reilly (@seamas.bsky.social) October 20, 2025 at 9:22 AM

2.

3.

If God did exist he wouldn't allow you to be woken up by your own snores just as you're drifting off. — Anon Opin (@anonopin.bsky.social) October 7, 2025 at 8:55 PM

4.

I want a plaque on a park bench in my memory when I die and just before I go I’m changing my name to Wet Paint. — Olaf Falafel (@ofalafel.bsky.social) October 20, 2025 at 8:59 AM

5.

*me if I was the cop hunting Hannibal Lecter and I had him cornered* Stop eating people you jackass!!! — pixelatedboat aka “mr bluesky” (@pixelatedboat.bsky.social) October 20, 2025 at 2:45 AM

6.

I got a potato and wire and a copper penny but I couldn’t find a zinc plated screw. I put it all together anyway, but it didn’t work and now I’m being arrested for attempted battery. — Bethany Black (@bethanyblack.bsky.social) October 19, 2025 at 11:27 PM

7.

Werner Herzog voice: And this man, Joe, known for his Cotton Eye, where did he come from? And, perhaps more importantly for our story, where did he go? — Pessimus Prime (@pessimusprime.bsky.social) October 19, 2025 at 8:57 PM

8.

9.

me: ugh god you know how you make plans for friday night but then friday night gets there and you don't want to do it and it feels sooooooo good to cancel? my liege lord Daimyō Nobunaga (unsheathing katana): even a dog understands loyalty. She whose word is not bond does not deserve to live — lauren (@lauren.rotatingsandwiches.com) October 19, 2025 at 8:02 PM

10.

Gemini: Wrestling with your demons is usually a metaphor for boring things like developing effective coping strategies and discipline. Not today though. Today Satan is going to hit you with a folding chair. — Sorrowscopes (@sorrowscopes.bsky.social) October 19, 2025 at 7:58 PM

11.

Before AI, if a president wanted to make a video where he dropped poop on protesters, it would cost hundreds of millions of tax payer dollars in effects. Reagan had to do his entirely in stop motion. — Chris Person (@papapishu.bsky.social) October 19, 2025 at 7:53 PM

12.