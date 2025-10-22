Donald Trump is demanding $230 million of taxpayers’ money from the DOJ for having the audacity to investigate him – 19 votes of no confidence

US donald trump

Another day, another reason to wonder why somebody doesn’t step in and remove Donald Trump from office.

This time, it’s looking quite likely that Trump will demand compensation of $230 million from the Department of Justice for both the 2016 investigation into whether he allowed Russia to interfere with the election, and for searching Mar-a-Lago for classified documents …which they found.

An incredible image — boxes of classified documents stacked next to a toilet in a gilded Mar-a-Lago bathroom pic.twitter.com/a31GRkuOtH — Chris Megerian (@ChrisMegerian) June 9, 2023

When Kaitlan Collins asked him about the claims, he started wanging on about the so-called stolen election, and – wait for it – said he’d give the money to charity.

President Trump on NYT reporting he's seeking $230 million from the DOJ in response to the investigations into him: "With the country, it's interesting because I'm the one that makes the decision, right? And that decision would have to go across my desk. And it's awfully strange… pic.twitter.com/i86VXEJVTq — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) October 21, 2025

At least the decision over whether to give the president $230 million of taxpayers’ money can’t be influenced by his friend and former personal lawyer, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche.

Oh, wait …

BREAKING: Trump is Reportedly demanding that the DOJ Pay Him $230 Million for "unfair" Past Legal Cases against him. In the meantime, Deputy AG Todd Blanche, who is his former personal attorney, would be one of the people deciding if they should pay Trump out. This is TAXPAYER… pic.twitter.com/eIarJYEfBT — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) October 21, 2025

If the US Constitution and Amendments don’t cover this, the Founding Fathers dropped a ball. Probably too busy singing in taverns, if the documentary Hamilton is anything to go by.

The people are not happy.

On top of his crypto grifts, real estate deals, and other corrupt ways he profits from the presidency, Trump now literally wants his own DOJ to pay him $230M. He does this all while his tariffs raise prices on Americans. An insane, unprecedented level of blatant corruption. https://t.co/EdwvqlYrMb — Ahmed Baba (@AhmedBaba_) October 21, 2025

Hey MAGA, is this what you “voted for” too? Paying him pacifier money out of your own pockets because he had a sad? https://t.co/N2GkImnOp3 — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) October 22, 2025

He’s straight up trying to siphon taxpayer money into his own pockets. This is Saddam Hussein level shit https://t.co/3uiou5ZNty — evan loves worf (@esjesjesj) October 21, 2025

It’s like he’s robbing a bank, folks. Except it’s YOUR tax dollars. Pure corruption. https://t.co/uUOA8cFdzJ — Rep. Jason Crow (@RepJasonCrow) October 21, 2025

If the US doesn't immediately drop 80 rankings on every international corruption index, then they're all a joke. https://t.co/eNd2Nbzzkp — Crescent (@SpacerSentinel) October 22, 2025

Imagine if Obama had wanted to pay himself 230 million dollars out of the DOJ with taxpayer money. The MAGAats would be marching to the White House with torches and pitchforks. — Leonidas K (@leoknyc777) October 22, 2025

it's dizzying to me that stories like this — a corrupt grift built on democracy-wrecking lies that culminated in a coup attempt — barely breakthrough anymore. they're just daily background noise now. https://t.co/xhnh47miXL — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 21, 2025

Maga: Trump doesn't take a salary! Trump: I want $230 million taxpayer dollars for stealing classified docs, & for trying to steal the election! https://t.co/ZZKSxnDpMH — Cuckturd (@CattardSlim) October 22, 2025

