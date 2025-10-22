US donald trump

Donald Trump is demanding $230 million of taxpayers’ money from the DOJ for having the audacity to investigate him – 19 votes of no confidence

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 22nd, 2025

Another day, another reason to wonder why somebody doesn’t step in and remove Donald Trump from office.

This time, it’s looking quite likely that Trump will demand compensation of $230 million from the Department of Justice for both the 2016 investigation into whether he allowed Russia to interfere with the election, and for searching Mar-a-Lago for classified documents …which they found.

When Kaitlan Collins asked him about the claims, he started wanging on about the so-called stolen election, and – wait for it – said he’d give the money to charity.

At least the decision over whether to give the president $230 million of taxpayers’ money can’t be influenced by his friend and former personal lawyer, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche.

Oh, wait …

If the US Constitution and Amendments don’t cover this, the Founding Fathers dropped a ball. Probably too busy singing in taverns, if the documentary Hamilton is anything to go by.

The people are not happy.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

