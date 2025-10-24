Steve Bannon said the quiet part out loud – Trump has a plan to win a third term in 2028 – and these 15 A++ replies hit the red alert

Politics donald trump steven bannon third term

Steve Bannon crashed back into our lives yesterday and, not surprisingly, it’s horrible news.

The former White House Chief Strategist, appearing redder faced than usual, popped up in an interview threatening to keep President Donald Trump in office for another four years after his current term.

BANNON: “Trump will be president in 2028 and get a third term. People oughta get accommodated with that.” “What about the constitution?” BANNON: “He’s a vehicle of divine providence.” (PSA: Believe them. He is not joking.) pic.twitter.com/3Va1gedbxT — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) October 23, 2025

This is a problem on so many levels. For starters, does anyone think it’s a good idea for Trump to occupy the White House for even one more day than originally elected for? And how about the whole Constitutional Amendment that says no one can serve as President for more than two terms?

Apparently it’s all God’s plan. Or Bannon’s plan. Who knows what the word “divine” means to a man so many people associate with the devil.

In any case, we should all be pretty scared that he’s just stating this out loud, plain and simple. The internet had a variety of concerns.

1.

Get rid of the voting rights act, abolish Amendments 14, 19 & 22, rig the voting machines (looking at you, Elon), and bam! it’s the “will of the American people”. This is what these fiends are planning. — Sarah (@sazzafrazzzz) October 23, 2025

2.

They’re literally shouting it out loud! Their plan to overturn the constitution and democracy. They’re not hiding it. They’re bragging about it. And the media are just ignoring it, or worse normalizing it; the biggest story perhaps in modern American history. Kill. Me. Now. https://t.co/if96AEgcgR — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) October 23, 2025

3.

More MAGA propaganda intended to introduce the idea and desensitize the country to how outrageous and unconstitutional the very idea is. Not so long ago we would have dismissed anyone saying this as uninformed or a traitor. This is a cancer on the USA. — ProjectTS (@ProjectTS) October 23, 2025

4.

starting to think trump might be planning a third term. but can’t be sure. i wish there was a sign. https://t.co/4i2IN7tJDB — Eldis Sula (@eldissula) October 23, 2025

5.

Steve Bannon isn’t joking. “Flood the zone” was always the plan — drown truth, break norms, rewrite the Constitution. Believe them when they tell you who they are. — Natalka (@littleukrainian) October 23, 2025

6.

Hi, This is called “Conspiracy against Rights” and “Conspiracy against the Constitution” It’s a crime. And Trump’s closest advisors are just saying this shit on tape. Trump is not eligible for a third term. No plan makes it so. No plan makes it legal. Attempting to do it… https://t.co/jiinVWB0RS — Adam Cochran (adamscochran.eth) (@adamscochran) October 23, 2025

7.

Every maga needs to remove all references of the “constitution” from their profiles and add in “divine providence”. Fucking traitors. — Disappointed Donna (@dddonnnaaa) October 23, 2025

X

8.

If you don't take this seriously now, your kids will never forgive you. https://t.co/IKLskIAgWU — Joshua Reed Eakle (@JoshEakle) October 23, 2025

9.

Bannon tells us what they're going to do. Idk why people ignore him. He's telling us, Trump will be president & the Constitution/elections are gone. Hope MAGA surrenders their guns as peacefully as they did the Country/Constitution. I don't want to be caught in the crossfire. — Christa (@ChristaCalap) October 23, 2025

10.

Don’t laugh at this. Don’t dismiss it. They’re serious. Prepare for it. And get ready to fight against it. https://t.co/rCiwBcEkXs — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) October 23, 2025

11.

Bannon's fever dream of a third Trump term isn't divine providence, it's a blatant blueprint for shredding the Constitution, and we'll fight tooth and nail to keep democracy from becoming his personal coup fantasy. — Richard Angwin (@RichardAngwin) October 24, 2025

12.

All I heard, listening to that, was Steve Bannon calling Donald Trump "a tool".

I can agree with THAT. pic.twitter.com/fAzC28lGVq — Mae Moxie (@realMaemoxie) October 23, 2025

13.

I think I’m actually done downplaying the “he’s not gonna leave” conversation https://t.co/KM6cJKMaJv — Cameron Kasky (@camkasky) October 24, 2025

14.

This will definitely be the most predictable and straightforward coup (and this is a coup) in the history of the Americas. https://t.co/cUld9ViPr6 — Alonso Gurmendi (@Alonso_GD) October 24, 2025

15.

There’s a real and massive failure of imagination in this country—except in/around the White House. He wouldn’t leave last time. Why would people expect him to leave this time? This has always been the plan. https://t.co/JD0K2bRBKX — Paul Rieckhoff (@PaulRieckhoff) October 24, 2025

Source: Twitter @TheTNHoller