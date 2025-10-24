US donald trump Karoline Leavitt

Karoline Leavitt told the press that Trump’s main priority is his golden ballroom, and we’re shocked …shocked, we tell you

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 24th, 2025

Despite myriad other enormous problems in the US, such as the cost of living, the ongoing government shutdown, and the Right’s obvious addiction to AI slop, social media has been pretty fixated on the ongong saga of Donald Trump’s golden ballroom.

For a start, he’s had the East Wing of the White House completely demolished, without consulting anyone other than his own construction team.

The price has gone up.

And, while people have expressed a hefty dose of scepticism about whether Trump will put his tiny hand into his cheap blue pocket, it’s plain that he won’t need to.

He has recently shared more detail of his vision for the behemoth of a ballroom.

On Thursday, Karoline Leavitt told the press that the ballroom is the president’s main priority.

She was talking about renovations, but the accidental candour wasn’t missed by anybody.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

Article Pages: 1 2