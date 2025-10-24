Karoline Leavitt told the press that Trump’s main priority is his golden ballroom, and we’re shocked …shocked, we tell you

US donald trump Karoline Leavitt

Despite myriad other enormous problems in the US, such as the cost of living, the ongoing government shutdown, and the Right’s obvious addiction to AI slop, social media has been pretty fixated on the ongong saga of Donald Trump’s golden ballroom.

For a start, he’s had the East Wing of the White House completely demolished, without consulting anyone other than his own construction team.

The whole East Wing is gone. And if you think Trump is actually paying for this new $300 million dollar ballroom himself, I have a bridge to sell you. pic.twitter.com/8DxYq8qCP6 — Angry Staffer (@Angry_Staffer) October 23, 2025

The price has gone up.

BREAKING: Donald Trump just casually admitted the ballroom will now cost $300 million – that’s $50 million morethan he claimed before.

He said it like it was nothing. Meanwhile, they “can’t afford” to save health care? Republicans have ZERO shame.

pic.twitter.com/ic7zANlPGz — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) October 22, 2025

And, while people have expressed a hefty dose of scepticism about whether Trump will put his tiny hand into his cheap blue pocket, it’s plain that he won’t need to.

See the list of donors funding Trump's new White House ballroom, including Apple, Meta, and Amazon https://t.co/MbGnfyG4YK — Business Insider (@BusinessInsider) October 23, 2025

These companies aren’t donating to build a ballroom. Everyone understands that they are donating for political favors. It’s called bribery.

It’s why Trump pushed the Supreme Court for immunity.

Normalize calling it what it is. https://t.co/XEe8us4Wr3 — Melanie D'Arrigo (@DarrigoMelanie) October 23, 2025

He has recently shared more detail of his vision for the behemoth of a ballroom.

Wait so the stupid ballroom is gonna be bigger than the actual White House? pic.twitter.com/YlGND7ifou — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) October 22, 2025

Just look at the design and decor of this fucking ballroom. It looks like what you’d expect if Sadam Hussein decorated a palace after winning the Powerball. pic.twitter.com/KcPiY13QDB — Turnbull (@cturnbull1968) October 22, 2025

Cattle ranchers: Please, help us, Mr. Trump. Donald Trump: Have you seen my gold ballroom? pic.twitter.com/V0zpeqYVVX — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) October 22, 2025

On Thursday, Karoline Leavitt told the press that the ballroom is the president’s main priority.

Leavitt: At this moment in time, the ballroom is really the president's main priority. pic.twitter.com/pXDBW39CVt — Acyn (@Acyn) October 23, 2025

She was talking about renovations, but the accidental candour wasn’t missed by anybody.

Honestly, you can’t make this shit up. https://t.co/GYjl09qeGT — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) October 23, 2025

While millions risk losing SNAP benefits in a shutdown you downplay, Leavitt, Trump's out here blowing $250M on a vanity ballroom, priorities so twisted they make Marie Antoinette look frugal. — Richard Angwin (@RichardAngwin) October 23, 2025

Food prices ⬆️

Utility prices ⬆️

Healthcare costs ⬆️

Credit card delinquencies ⬆️

Auto loan delinquencies ⬆️

Rent delinquencies ⬆️ …and Trump's main priority is his ballroom and rewarding the billionaires cutting him checks. https://t.co/M2FDvsDQOG — Melanie D'Arrigo (@DarrigoMelanie) October 23, 2025

I’ve listened to thousands of voters in focus groups and you’ll be surprised to learn that not a single one has ever mentioned a ballroom at the White House being a priority for them. https://t.co/w91bdU1EHQ — Sarah Longwell (@SarahLongwell25) October 23, 2025

Well there you have it https://t.co/7YAzNVmBxe — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) October 23, 2025

If the removal of Confederate statues angers you but the demolition of the White House doesn't… you might be a traitor. pic.twitter.com/Chlq3EC15e — Former Republican (@Sjacobs2020) October 23, 2025

You hear that, farmers and Americans who are about to lose their healthcare? The president of the United States' main priority is his gold ballroom. Not you! https://t.co/GiPlzzAhQ1 — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) October 23, 2025

Millions of Americans will see their health insurance costs skyrocket in just over a week. But Trump’s spokesperson says the White House ballroom is the President’s top priority. pic.twitter.com/O6BtzYEoUa — Hakeem Jeffries (@hakeemjeffries) October 23, 2025

The President’s main priority should be the millions of Americans facing higher health care costs, missed paychecks, and food insecurity – not a ballroom. pic.twitter.com/C4xwGYphQp — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) October 23, 2025

