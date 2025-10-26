After watching this classic Florida Orchestra clip, we’ve decided there should be more triangle solos

Entertainment music

There are some glamorous roles to have in an orchestra – conductor, first violin, cellist, for example. The triangle player, however, doesn’t necessarily get the attention they think they deserve, which is why they have to grab every opportunity for attention – like this guy.

It picked up these delighted and encouraging responses.

1.

And they said playing the triangle during music class sucked, this man OWNED the stage.

Mate397

2.

When I get married I’m gonna get a triangle guy and he’ll have his own goddamn solo.

0412lennon

3.

LMAO!!! I was worried all those snobs in the audience would pass out from seeing this, but apparently they loved it!

matterman2003

4.

Keep on triangling bro.

melissabastos5121

5.

Wow, he absolutely rocked it out of the park! Never seen so much talent and composition!

anitaalyabiev

6.

Florida man strikes again!

legalosmumakilslayer

butterw55 posted this review.

The soloist masterfully blends the driving rhythms of Cajun folk, the patriotic exhuberance of John Phillip Sousa and the quixotic experimentalism of John Cage into a seemless whole and thereby allows this living oeuvre to be viewed from 3 distinct angles – a “triangle”, if you will. The conductor’s trenchant final recitative invites us to reconsider our notions of percussion, performance, subscription fees and ultimately the crass capitalism that enables them.

Of course, the triangle player actually plays many other percussion instruments, so will also get to do some very cool drumming. You probably spotted that the Florida Orchestra triangle solo was a parody of this advert.

Still – we bet it felt great to be the Jimi Hendrix of triangle, just for a moment.

Source The Florida Orchestra Image Screengrab