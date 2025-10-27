Donald Trump issued his must dos and must don’ts for pregnant woman and his unfortunate schoolboy error was the only lesson anyone needed

US donald trump

There’s no subject we can currently think of right now on which we’d take advice from Donald Trump – how to break the law, maybe? – but right at the very bottom of that list would be anything to do with pregnancy or childcare.

I mean, the very thought.

So it’s with a heavy heart that we turn to the President’s latest social media diatribe, in which we outlined his once and for all dos and don’ts for pregnant women (and new mums), specifically with regard to painkillers.

And these were surely the only responses you need.

complete batshit insanity pic.twitter.com/l46Z8Bbv6k — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 26, 2025

If you take ANY medical advice from Donald Trump, you deserve whatever disease comes upon you. — Artie Vandelay (@ArtieVandelay1) October 26, 2025

Love getting medical advice from someone who can’t spell hepatitis. https://t.co/gFP5tGbH6R — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) October 26, 2025

People got upset that medical experts didn’t get COVID 100% perfect, so now our country’s medical advice is no different than “FWD:FWD:FWD IMPORTANT NEWS I HEARD FROM MY COUSIN’S WIFE!!!” https://t.co/qEaBTLxrGL — Centrism Fan Acct (@Wilson__Valdez) October 26, 2025

The man who thought bleach was a beverage is back with more health tips. — _ (@SundaeDivine) October 27, 2025

