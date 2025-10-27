US donald trump

Donald Trump issued his must dos and must don’ts for pregnant woman and his unfortunate schoolboy error was the only lesson anyone needed

John Plunkett. Updated October 27th, 2025

There’s no subject we can currently think of right now on which we’d take advice from Donald Trump – how to break the law, maybe? – but right at the very bottom of that list would be anything to do with pregnancy or childcare.

I mean, the very thought.

So it’s with a heavy heart that we turn to the President’s latest social media diatribe, in which we outlined his once and for all dos and don’ts for pregnant women (and new mums), specifically with regard to painkillers.

And these were surely the only responses you need.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

Article Pages: 1 2