A troll’s bigoted take on why women will watch the new Frankenstein movie got him totally owned – 17 monstrous comebacks

There’s a new Frankenstein adaptation coming out – it’s that time of the year, right? – and very exciting it looks too.

The new movie is directed by Guillermo del Toro and stars two of our favourites, Oscar Isaac and Jacob Elordi.

And we mention it not just because it’s a reminder we really should go and see it, but became of this troll’s bigoted take on why men – and women – will go to watch it.

And they got crushed so hard in the comments – not only by women, but mostly – that they might need a bit of reanimating themselves.

1.

ah yes frankenstein, notoriously written by a man — moo⁷ MCR 10/07‼️ (@emchived) October 27, 2025

2.

this is the teenage girl who wrote frankenstein, you misogynist asshole. https://t.co/cVoHLlHNnh pic.twitter.com/qMSY8EdLWm — mimi | free palestine (@mimiisreading) October 27, 2025

3.

Do you think she was also thinking about Jacob Elordi’s thingy when she wrote the damn book pic.twitter.com/riwbkZQc12 — Slade (@fastnfurherious) October 27, 2025

4.

men are still doing the “men consume media in a far much deeper and intellectual way than women” when the said media was created by a woman https://t.co/XGklMhzK5R — ‎ (@hightowerdoll) October 27, 2025

5.

Says the dude thinking about Jacob Elordi’s thingy enough to tweet about it. — jackie (@eodorelasso) October 27, 2025

6.

frankenstein is the way it is bc it was written by a woman https://t.co/AJGL6ohCVy pic.twitter.com/zbch94UBTe — loustat explainer for idiots★ (@samchilles) October 27, 2025

7.

