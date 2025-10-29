Nadine Dorries complained the Question Time audience had been rigged against her and the entirety of the internet responded as one

Politics daily mail Nadine Dorries Question Time

Former Conservative MP turned Reform UK-er Nadine Dorries isn’t happy with BBC1’s Question Time.

The one-time culture secretary – ha! – turned up on the show as a panellist last week and on Wednesday proudly revealed ‘what really happens’ after the filming of the weekly discussion show.

What really happens after the filming of @bbcquestiontime and how the audience is gamed by the fanatical left wing. BBCQT needs to move with the times in how the audience are selected … or it risks irrelevance. Read my column today here ✍️ https://t.co/8BDWg8n8BW — Rt Hon Nadine Dorries (@NadineDorries) October 28, 2025

And that stench permeating every fibre of your body is indeed the smell of some grapes, after not only did this happen last week …

Nadine Dorries – Reform are the only party with a plan.

Cue audience laughter.

Stephen kinnock then quizzes Nadine who’s response In greeted with more laughter.#bbcqt #newsnight pic.twitter.com/VxRAmX4FJz — Mike H (@mikoh123) October 23, 2025

… but this happened as well (bravo, Mariella Frostrup!)

Mariella Frostrup, “I just don’t know when we started dehumanising people to the extent that we do now” >Huge clap< *In response to Nadine Dorries’s long rant on leaving the ECHR and using the Royal Navy to address Farage’s Brexit Small Boats Arrivals* “I find it really… pic.twitter.com/snIYRktE0O — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) October 23, 2025

And basically the entire internet responded as one.

1.

Those audiences have been swung more to the right in fact… The reason you say the reverse is because you were embarrassed on the last program. But it wasn’t the audience – you embarrassed yourself and you know it — Inevitable AndyT (@andy9_thomas) October 28, 2025

2.

“I was a car crash on BBCQT, I’m going to write an article about how the show was rigged against me.” https://t.co/O1r4Z9HcAZ — Reform Party UK Exposed (@reformexposed) October 28, 2025

3.

I don’t see the relationship between who is in the audience and you making a complete tit of yourself? That’s something you always manage to achieve regardless of the setting. — Gyll King Post Skip Diplomacy (@GyllKing) October 28, 2025

4.

You put yourself up there..be prepared to be questioned and shot at. If you can’t take it then get out. — SophieSpring97 (@SophieP25397) October 28, 2025

5.

Says the Boris Johnson fanatic who risked irrelevance and succeeded: “The audience laughed at me and found me irrelevant, so I’ll use my right wing platform to rubbish the programme”. I’m shocked they allowed a wannabe Reform MP masquerading as a columnist on the panel. pic.twitter.com/H76cS73Z1j — David Higgs (@TheDavidHiggs) October 28, 2025

6.