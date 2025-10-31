Entertainment horror

This horror writer’s very creepy ‘childhood memory’ may have you sleeping with the light on

Writer Grady Hendrix may be known best for his horror comedy, Horrorstör, but it’s a story from his childhood, which he claimed was true, that had us all jumping at the slightest noise back in 2019, and he told it via this terrifying thread on Twitter.

Warning: there are genuinely horrifying scenes that could upset the more sensitive amongst you.

Second warning: never take scary supposedly true stories from a professional horror writer at face value.

Grady felt the Halloween season was a good time to tell his tale, which he set up with the mention of “trauma”. He wasn’t kidding.

It began with some innocent midnight feasting.

This sneaky snacking was undertaken in complete darkness, to avoid discovery.

His nightmare started on a night when the scraps were particularly tempting – to a nine-year-old.

Young Grady did the most sensible thing possible, he snuck away to get help.

