This horror writer’s very creepy ‘childhood memory’ may have you sleeping with the light on

Writer Grady Hendrix may be known best for his horror comedy, Horrorstör, but it’s a story from his childhood, which he claimed was true, that had us all jumping at the slightest noise back in 2019, and he told it via this terrifying thread on Twitter.

Warning: there are genuinely horrifying scenes that could upset the more sensitive amongst you.

Second warning: never take scary supposedly true stories from a professional horror writer at face value.

Grady felt the Halloween season was a good time to tell his tale, which he set up with the mention of “trauma”. He wasn’t kidding.

Everyone’s telling scary stories for Halloween so I’ll talk about something that happened to me when I was a kid because hey, trauma never gets old.#ScaryStories — Grady Hendrix (@grady_hendrix) October 30, 2019

It began with some innocent midnight feasting.

When I turned 9 I realized I could sneak downstairs after everyone was asleep and eat anything I wanted in the fridge. No one ever noticed! — Grady Hendrix (@grady_hendrix) October 30, 2019

I could make a peanut butter, Cheez Whiz, & mayo sandwich, eat leftover pizza, scrape off the icing from birthday cakes – as long as I was careful I could do anything! — Grady Hendrix (@grady_hendrix) October 30, 2019

This sneaky snacking was undertaken in complete darkness, to avoid discovery.

Creeping down was the hardest part. I had to navigate the pitch dark house all the way downstairs in total darkness like a tiny ninja. — Grady Hendrix (@grady_hendrix) October 30, 2019

His nightmare started on a night when the scraps were particularly tempting – to a nine-year-old.

One night in May, '81 we ordered from Fish & Shrimp House. I waited until everyone was asleep & crept downstairs to eat the leftover sweet n’sour pork. — Grady Hendrix (@grady_hendrix) October 30, 2019

It took forever. I finally stepped into the totally dark den & let down my guard. All of a sudden I heard a fork click on the counter. I froze. The microwave clock light showed the outline of a man sitting at our kitchen counter. — Grady Hendrix (@grady_hendrix) October 30, 2019

He couldn’t see me, but I saw him: a skinny guy, eating our leftovers, and drinking our milk from the carton. — Grady Hendrix (@grady_hendrix) October 30, 2019

Young Grady did the most sensible thing possible, he snuck away to get help.