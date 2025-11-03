This column about not being able to afford to turn on the Aga achieves peak Telegraph – 17 tiny-violin solos

News first world problems The Telegraph

Telegraph writer Flora Watkins has a problem. She admits it’s a first world problem, but it’s a problem, nevertheless.

Let’s take a look.

In the article, which is free to read at the time of writing, Ms Watkins waxed lyrical about the aspirational aspect of the Aga, and decried the UK’s high fuel costs – against which we doubt anyone will argue …or Aga-ue.

However, the optics were bound to attract a certain degree of scorn – like this.

1.

This is peak Telegraph pic.twitter.com/VLu769nSUy — Manic Kieth Preachers KC (@wrb91) November 1, 2025

2.

Aunt Flora (Poppy’s mum) is getting a lot of stick for this. She also has to wear her ski wear she normally reserves for St. Moritz to keep warm.

Well done Starmer. pic.twitter.com/PcTvKmZRaj — Florence Lox (@floboflo) November 2, 2025

3.

Won’t anyone think of the Aga owners pic.twitter.com/3fxC0YHce9 — James C Warne (@JamesCWarne) November 2, 2025

4.

The whole point of an Aga is you keep it on all year, you don't just turn it on at winter. — Bad Writing Takes ️️‍ (@BadWritingTakes) November 1, 2025

5.

Waitrose Essentials only for her then https://t.co/KvfFbFOEIm — Lucie Fur (@Lucie_Fur99) November 2, 2025

6.

Winter beckons and the agas are first to fall. Le Creuset plates gather dust in the homeware section of John Lewis. We drape our White Company throws over our labradors and hope that they survive the bleak landscape of the Cotswolds. https://t.co/petioLjbv4 — Tilly Middlehurst (@blondepraxis) November 1, 2025

7.

Maybe the Telegraph should consider paying its staff better? pic.twitter.com/5fb6BMNqNB — BladeoftheSun (@BladeoftheS) November 1, 2025

8.

Some people moaning about Gaza or the hurricane in Jamaica, when the real problems are in our own country, this poor journalist can’t afford to run her Aga this winter, someone should set up a go fund me page for her. https://t.co/tq4TaRSzYQ — Tony Coffey (@TonyCoffey15) November 2, 2025

9.

I’m in tears reading this. PLEASE, is there something I can do to help this tragic family? Their tale of deprivation has cut me to the core, I just want to do something. Would remortgaging my house help in any way? — Джонти Гонт – OBSESSEX (@GruntJonty) November 2, 2025

10.

Fudging Aga! Do they hear themselves? I suppose she only had 4 holidays instead of 5 and can only afford 2 cars rather than 30. FFS! https://t.co/kX8GKdtNDK — Barnaclebum6 (@barnaclebum6) November 2, 2025

11.

Maybe she should sell the £135 scarf that she's got around her neck. Cry me a river pic.twitter.com/oOpr2Gc3SK — Tofu muncher ️‍ (@tofumuncher_1) November 2, 2025

12.

I feel you, I've sold all but one Ferrari. — Jonathan (@SlipdeGarcon) November 1, 2025

13.

Ma diamond necklace is rattling I'm that cold. https://t.co/ZJuTaXuAVr — WolfeTony (@Tony76UTR) November 2, 2025

14.

Just when you think we're all in this together. https://t.co/dckYDpRbLV — Warren Dunn (@Warren_Dunn) November 2, 2025

15.

This does actually read like a spoof! — Suzanne Kirk (@SuzanneKirkArt) November 2, 2025

16.

Imagine the poor buggers scared to put their kettle on or the toaster, using food banks! Shove your Aga up your arse darling. — Lucky Tony (@LuckyTony72) November 2, 2025

17.

"how will she and her family cope?" Cancel Netflix? That's what we are told. As the Tories say, live within your means. pic.twitter.com/SwRvn3syxt — Oliver Bennett (@OBennettSocial) November 2, 2025

Somebody had to say it …

