Who’d have thought a South Korean could teach people to speak Scouse? It’s a lorra lorra fun

The Liverpool accent is famous, distinctive and very difficult to copy accurately, in spite of many actors believing they’ve nailed it.

Here, YouTube British dialect expert, Korean Billy, talks us through a few key Scouse phrases delivered in a Liverpool accent, tinged with Korean.

Some phrases covered by Korean Billy include:

“Is right!” – “I agree!”

“I’m going down the offie for some ale.” – “I’m going to an off-licence for some drink.”

“Got to cob on.” (sic) – “In a bad mood.”

“I’m going to Home and Bargain for some scran, La.” – “I’m going to Home Bargains for some food.”

All of which would undoubtedly prove to be crucial on any visit to Liverpool.

If you want to see his other Scouse lessons and become an expert on the Liverpool dialect, check out his channel.

