Elon Musk keeps trying to make Grok happen. Just as he wants X – Twitter, to most people – to be ‘the everything app’, he wants people to think of Grok for all their AI needs.

Last month, he launched Grokipedia, which he claims will end the reign of ‘Wokipedia’, with unbiased information from fairer sources. Those sources? The Kremlin and *checks notes* Wikipedia.

At the weekend, he shared a prompt for Grok Imagine, the AI video and sound generator. This is what he got it to do.

Grok Imagine prompt: She smiles and says “I will always love you” pic.twitter.com/cjDu3MuDCZ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 8, 2025

We’re surprised so many people managed to stop cringing long enough to absolutely flame him in the replies, yet they did …and it was glorious!

This is sad, you spent $100 billion so a girl will say she likes you — David the Lawyer (@David_theLawyer) November 8, 2025

very heartbreaking elon. sorry that you have been reduced to this. maybe one day you will

be reunited with one of your human families. — Commantha B (@CommanthaBiden) November 8, 2025

I guess it kinda makes sense that the first trillionaire is the biggest loser of all time https://t.co/Xb95OtIDkg — John Ganz (@lionel_trolling) November 8, 2025

You mathematically cannot be more divorced than this man. https://t.co/rgho4FCz3J — Olivia Hill (@machineiv) November 8, 2025

The things you suggest using Grok for are in direct opposition of your stated goal of raising the birth rates. You know this, right? — Corbie (@Corbienest) November 8, 2025

He bought this platform so everyone would think he’s funny and instead managed to post the saddest thing ever pic.twitter.com/7snbUZI3gi — evan loves worf (@esjesjesj) November 9, 2025

The saddest post in the history of this website. I’m crying https://t.co/kmguc1QGGh — jasper nathaniel (@infinite_jaz) November 8, 2025

Grok Imagine prompt: She smiles and says “I will always love you” pic.twitter.com/o49kRA7SLr — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) November 8, 2025

