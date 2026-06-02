This supercut of Bob Mortimer remembering the ‘names’ of his old mates and more is the best 2 minutes you’ll spend today

Celebrity Bob Mortimer

In an uncertain and increasingly terrifying world, it’s good to know there are some things we can always rely on. And in this case, what we really mean is Bob Mortimer.

We say that after this compilation of the great man remembering the ‘names’ of people (and not just people) he’s known – all pertinent to the tales he was telling on Would I Lie To You, obviously – is two minutes exceptionally well spent.

Championship Manager regen names pic.twitter.com/POItDttXd3 — Championship Manager 01/02 (@cm0102legends) June 1, 2026

Going to take a while for the smile on our face to fade after that. Bravo, Bob Mortimer!

Living legend. Long may he reign. — steve o (@steviebwoy) June 2, 2026

Ronnie Omlettes 😂 — Iain Crawford (@CrawfordTartan) June 1, 2026

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H/T @cm0102legends