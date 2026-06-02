Celebrity Bob Mortimer

This supercut of Bob Mortimer remembering the ‘names’ of his old mates and more is the best 2 minutes you’ll spend today

Poke Reporter. Updated June 2nd, 2026

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In an uncertain and increasingly terrifying world, it’s good to know there are some things we can always rely on. And in this case, what we really mean is Bob Mortimer.

We say that after this compilation of the great man remembering the ‘names’ of people (and not just people) he’s known – all pertinent to the tales he was telling on Would I Lie To You, obviously – is two minutes exceptionally well spent.

Going to take a while for the smile on our face to fade after that. Bravo, Bob Mortimer!

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H/T @cm0102legends