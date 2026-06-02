Anthropic’s AI chatbot, Claude, crashed the day after they filed to float on the Stock Exchange – 22 hilariously unsympathetic reactions

Science AI technology

With AI data centres springing up all over, with their insatiable appetite for clean water, their contribution to climate change, and their part in job losses across many sectors, AI is not exactly everyone’s favourite thing.

On Monday, Anthropic announced its intention to make shares in the company available to the public.

Anthropic has confidentially submitted a draft S-1 registration statement to the Securities and Exchange Commission. Pending completion of SEC review, this gives us the option to pursue an initial public offering. Read more: https://www.anthropic.com/news/confidential-draft-s1-sec [image or embed] — Anthropic {bot} (@anthropicbot.bsky.social) 1 June 2026 at 17:33

On Tuesday, like Craig David’s difficult follow-up single, their chatbot Claude crashed, and we could almost hear the tinny echoes of Alexa laughing her head off.

The reactions were extremely unsympathetic – and very funny.

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I feel a great disturbance, as if millions of people suddenly shrugged with indifference and then went back to doing something more useful. — Oddballwoofwoof (@oddballwoofwoof.bsky.social) 2 June 2026 at 11:08

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If this matters to you in any way whatsoever, it is a good sign to begin a full reexamination of what matters in your life, and why [image or embed] — Nathan K. Hensley (@nathankhensley.bsky.social) 2 June 2026 at 11:44

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Hordes of dreary-eyed young men whose girlfriend's just ghosted them are about to descend on society — 🌹Sub Rosa🌹 (@marxistunity.bsky.social) 2 June 2026 at 09:51

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Welp guess my decision to keep developing my skills instead of hoping the ai will do it for me was wise. — Julie – TrexPushups (@trexpushups.bsky.social) 2 June 2026 at 10:35

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