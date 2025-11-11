A Netflix viewer was furious this moment of its new 19th century drama was unnecessarily diverse – 14 A++ comebacks that all get 5-star reviews

Entertainment DEI netflix takedowns

New Netflix drama Death by Lightning is by all accounts very good indeed.

Matthew Macfadyen stars as Charles Guiteau, the man who assassinated American president James Garfield (Michael Shannon), in 1881.

We mention it not just because Netflix promised us a year’s free subscription if we did (they didn’t) but because it caught the attention of one eagle-eyed viewer who wasn’t happy that this particular scene was more diverse – he said – than the history books would suggest.

And he went on about it so much you might almost think it was an obsession.

I was watching Netflix’s new series Death by Lightning. It’s set in Chicago, 1880 – and this establishing scene pops up. In the foreground:

•an Asian woman,

•two Black men,

•and a one-legged man – all walking together downtown. It immediately stuck out to me, so I looked up… pic.twitter.com/8uvVFTVvTC — Stuttering Craig (Official) (@StutteringCraig) November 10, 2025

‘I was watching Netflix’s new series Death by Lightning. It’s set in Chicago, 1880 – and this establishing scene pops up. ‘In the foreground: – an Asian woman,

– two Black men,

– and a one-legged man – all walking together downtown. ‘It immediately stuck out to me, so I looked up the actual demographics for Chicago in 1880. ‘Here’s what the numbers say: – Chicago’s population: about 503,000

– Black population: 6,500 (≈1.3%)

– Chinese population: 172 total (≈0.03%)

– Chinese women? About 3% of that – meaning roughly 5 total in the entire city.

– Disabled/one-legged men from the Civil War era? Plausible, maybe 0.1–0.2% of the population. ‘So if you ran the math on the odds of seeing all of that – an Asian woman, two Black men, and an amputee – in one random 50-person crowd downtown, it comes out to about 0.00016%, or roughly 1 in 640,000. ‘In other words, Netflix made a scene that’s about as statistically likely as spotting a UFO on your morning commute – but hey, at least the diversity box got checked.’

And he wasn’t finished there.

Update: I looked closer – it’s actually two Black men and a Black woman, not just two men. So I re-ran the math.

With that correction, the odds of this exact group (Asian woman + 2 Black men + 1 Black woman + one-legged man) randomly walking together in 1880 Chicago? About 1 in… — Stuttering Craig (Official) (@StutteringCraig) November 10, 2025

Holy crap it gets worse – the Chinese woman in the scene is dressed like an upper-class socialite, casually walking beside a black guy in 1880 Chicago. Let’s be clear – that would’ve been impossible.

There were maybe 5 Chinese women in the entire city, none mingling publicly,… — Stuttering Craig (Official) (@StutteringCraig) November 10, 2025

For those asking if Death by Lightning is supposed to be historically accurate – yes, it’s literally framed that way. The show opens with this screen: “This is a true story about two men the world forgot.” So when Netflix inserts a statistically impossible, 2024-style… pic.twitter.com/T2h0tkz27m — Stuttering Craig (Official) (@StutteringCraig) November 10, 2025

I don’t care if a Black man and a Chinese woman walk together on screen – that’s not the issue. What’s ridiculous is how blatantly tokenized it is. This shot isn’t part of the story, it’s just tossed in to check boxes. The rest of Death by Lightning sticks closely to historical… — Stuttering Craig (Official) (@StutteringCraig) November 10, 2025

And we’re glad he went to all that trouble – in a way – because it prompted no end of supremely satisfying responses.

pausing netflix to do race math so you can get mad online about an extra who was on the screen for three seconds https://t.co/mFYCLw3api pic.twitter.com/ufn5qiBp7q — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) November 10, 2025

I just think that some people could benefit from going outside https://t.co/htTdTlkC5T — Rob Flaherty (@Rob_Flaherty) November 10, 2025

I don’t care what your politics are: if you spend this much time to calculate how mad you should be at background characters in a Netflix show, you are beyond a loser — (@TheConnorPils) November 10, 2025

“I took the liberty of doing a math equation to disprove the existence of minorities after watching a 3 second clip of a TV show, to show why Netflix is obsessed with diversity.” https://t.co/cbJ0Au79f6 pic.twitter.com/tUc9S2CSNY — Habitual Line Stepper (@TheBlkHumorist) November 10, 2025

A normal person would have just watched the show — Trystum (@Trystum) November 10, 2025

bro saw a black person and said…”hold up, zoom in an enhance” — Skip Sayless ♒️ (@travbryanmusic) November 10, 2025

