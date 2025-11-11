Elon Musk started posting movie reviews after he was trolled as a ‘culture free zone’ and it’s a 5-star cringefest

Entertainment elon musk joyce carol oates movies

Elon Musk has been dealing with a Twitter troll lately, and his complete and utter breakdown over being owned by an 87 year-old American author has become must-see content.

First, some quick context. Joyce Carol Oates is a prolific author with over 50 novels to her credit. She also has a biting sense of humour and a sharp eye for the shallow and weak on social media.

Enter, Elon Musk.

Oates recently called out Musk for his online behavior, most notably never engaging in anything meaningful in regards to, you know, life stuff. Here are her thoughts:

So curious that such a wealthy man never posts anything that indicates that he enjoys or is even aware of what virtually everyone appreciates— scenes from nature, pet dog or cat, praise for a movie, music, a book (but doubt that he reads); pride in a friend’s or relative’s… https://t.co/xMxQGSVqEt — Joyce Carol Oates (@JoyceCarolOates) November 8, 2025

Musk saw this and immediately started stomping his feet and clenching his fists. He said Oates was a bad writer, a liar, and a mean person. Poor Elon.

But then, a funny thing happened. He started to offer up his thoughts on movies. Because we all know that Elon Musk is a totally normal guy who just likes to hang out and watch his favorite stuff. Here are some of his completely natural and not at all reactionary tweets about movies he has definitely seen all the way through. (Note the time stamps and how quickly these all went up after Oates called him out.)

Wow. The depth of his critiques really bring new life to these iconic films.

They were highlighted over on Twitter by @esjesjesj …

Joyce Carol Oates at 87 got Elon Musk so good saying he doesn’t have the capacity to enjoy life so he proved her point by spending the day posting about movies he saw decades ago. pic.twitter.com/F5YuBtX62B — evan loves worf (@esjesjesj) November 10, 2025

… and prompted some very funny replies.

It’s funny how it’s just the one, big, account he’s replying too as well, just to show how little interest and exposure in the topic he usually has. — Tus❗️(God’s Silliest Sausage) (@I_am_Tus) November 10, 2025

The way he just went to the biggest film account on twitter and scrolled through their recent posts too. Utterly lazy — Jordan (@DaniNMills) November 10, 2025

He didn’t actually post meaningfully about them. He just added one liners with zero depth or observation of what he found great in those movies. All performance. All ego. — CP (@littlered1612) November 10, 2025

Musk is so cringe that he is pathetic. All he defend him are, in essence, proving this point and joining him. — Tim (@awake247) November 10, 2025

Thank you, well-rounded human, Elon Musk, for sharing your zest for life with us. We are all better people for it. You are definitely not having a mental breakdown over being totally owned online.

apparently the only adjective he knows is "great" https://t.co/D6iKPYaAmQ — kar (@sdlminyg) November 10, 2025

