Entertainment elon musk joyce carol oates movies

Elon Musk started posting movie reviews after he was trolled as a ‘culture free zone’ and it’s a 5-star cringefest

Saul Hutson. Updated November 11th, 2025

Elon Musk has been dealing with a Twitter troll lately, and his complete and utter breakdown over being owned by an 87 year-old American author has become must-see content.

First, some quick context. Joyce Carol Oates is a prolific author with over 50 novels to her credit. She also has a biting sense of humour and a sharp eye for the shallow and weak on social media.

Enter, Elon Musk.

Oates recently called out Musk for his online behavior, most notably never engaging in anything meaningful in regards to, you know, life stuff. Here are her thoughts:

Musk saw this and immediately started stomping his feet and clenching his fists. He said Oates was a bad writer, a liar, and a mean person. Poor Elon.

But then, a funny thing happened. He started to offer up his thoughts on movies. Because we all know that Elon Musk is a totally normal guy who just likes to hang out and watch his favorite stuff. Here are some of his completely natural and not at all reactionary tweets about movies he has definitely seen all the way through. (Note the time stamps and how quickly these all went up after Oates called him out.)

Wow. The depth of his critiques really bring new life to these iconic films.

They were highlighted over on Twitter by @esjesjesj

… and prompted some very funny replies.

Thank you, well-rounded human, Elon Musk, for sharing your zest for life with us. We are all better people for it. You are definitely not having a mental breakdown over being totally owned online.

READ MORE

This author’s devastating critique of Elon Musk was so brutal that he can’t stop trolling her on Twitter

Source: Twitter @esjesjesj | Image: WikiMedia Commons