Entertainment Garron Noone

We’re still waiting for Garron Noone’s NSFW response to a $6.2 million banana to earn him a fortune

Poke Staff. Updated November 11th, 2025

If you thought the people who bought those ape NFTs were depriving a few villages of an idiot, wait until you hear about cryptobro Justin Sun. He has hit the headlines in 2024 by spending $6.2 million on a banana duct-taped to a wall. As you do.

It’s not the original banana (thankfully) because Maurizio Cattelan created his piece – aptly named ‘Comedian’, as he’s having a laugh – in 2019. It isn’t the original duct tape, either, so we’re in a sort of modern art Trigger’s broom situation – and not everyone is convinced of its artistic merit.

Garron Noone, TikTok superstar, singer and comedian shared his totally frank and slightly NSFW response, and we’re looking forward to the update from Sotheby’s.

“I literally just did this by eye. My artistic eye. It just poured out of me.”

