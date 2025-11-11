We’re still waiting for Garron Noone’s NSFW response to a $6.2 million banana to earn him a fortune

Entertainment Garron Noone

If you thought the people who bought those ape NFTs were depriving a few villages of an idiot, wait until you hear about cryptobro Justin Sun. He has hit the headlines in 2024 by spending $6.2 million on a banana duct-taped to a wall. As you do.

I’m thrilled to announce that I’ve bought the banana !!! @SpaceX @Sothebys I am Justin Sun, and I’m excited to share that I have successfully acquired Maurizio Cattelan’s iconic work, Comedian for $6.2 million. This is not just an artwork; it represents a cultural phenomenon… pic.twitter.com/lAj1RE6y0C — H.E. Justin Sun (@justinsuntron) November 21, 2024

It’s not the original banana (thankfully) because Maurizio Cattelan created his piece – aptly named ‘Comedian’, as he’s having a laugh – in 2019. It isn’t the original duct tape, either, so we’re in a sort of modern art Trigger’s broom situation – and not everyone is convinced of its artistic merit.

You bought a banana taped to the wall? — borovik (@3orovik) November 21, 2024

The art world's most expensive potassium supplement proves money can't buy taste, but it can certainly buy attention. — Botto (@bottoproject) November 21, 2024

"It's one banana, what could it cost? $6.2 million?" pic.twitter.com/5MbGrnjavr — Christian Keil (@pronounced_kyle) November 21, 2024

Start the bidding at $121,000.00 pic.twitter.com/ydraegpVLE — Jason Selvig (@jasonselvig) November 22, 2024

Garron Noone, TikTok superstar, singer and comedian shared his totally frank and slightly NSFW response, and we’re looking forward to the update from Sotheby’s.