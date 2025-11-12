‘What are you glad you tried once, but will absolutely never do again?’ – 17 bucket list experiences that don’t need repeating

Life Ask Reddit

Life is full of exciting experiences that people are eager to check out, but not all of them live up to expectations.

In fact some things are so underwhelming that people aren’t keen to repeat them. To get an idea of which experiences are strictly a one-and-done kind of deal, wheregoodideasgotodi put the following question to the good people of r/AskReddit:

‘What are you glad you tried once, but will absolutely never do again?’

Here are the top replies…

1.

‘Scuba diving.

‘Not juicy, but the thing was I was in southeast Asia (Philippines, specifically) and I have a pacemaker. The opportunity came up and I wanted to try it, but had no way of contacting my cardiologist and getting a response in time to make sure that it was even an option for me.

‘I tried to google it, but classic internet gave me a whole mixed bag of information. So, I decided to risk it and give it a go. It was magical! I saw corals and schools of fish. I even saw an octopus! The guy took me pretty deep.

‘Anyway, next time I had an appointment with my doctor I casually asked him if scuba diving was an option for me and he said technically yes, but my device can’t take very much pressure so they generally recommend snorkeling. He, knowing me well, asked me if I did it already and how far down I went. He was appalled when I told him.

‘So, glad I took the risk because if I had gone through the proper channels I would’ve missed out on an amazing experience and now I know I will never get to do it again, so I am glad I did it.’

-Opposite-Act-7413

2.

‘Dropping out of college taught me a lot of things while I was away- primarily how I did not want to drop out of college. Finishing my degree in spring of 2027.’

-fruitytonic

3.

‘Travelling as a backpacker. Glad I experienced it, but fuck that shit. I am not able to deal with having strangers in my space 24/7.

‘Travel is fun when I have a private space to go back to at the end of a day but constantly sharing living and bedding space with people I don’t know makes me anxious as fuck.’

-guitareatsman

4.

‘Heroin. Fortunately I took a very small dose. I knew immediately, the exact moment the high hit, this was too perfect. I also knew that if I ever did it again I would never stop.’

-ABrownCoat

5.

‘Making filo.

‘Glad I made it and it was good (made it into baklava), but would rather just buy premade dough.

‘I usually buy puff pastry as well. Croissants are worth making from scratch.’

-MischaBurns

6.

‘Caving. Not the walking into a space type, but the crawling from one side to the other and having to return through the exact same narrow, crawling space. Descending and crawling into trauma should be illegal.’

-fromvanisle

7.

‘Live in Korea.

‘I “tried it” as a student who was studying abroad. If I tried it again, it would be as an adult in the workforce and fuuuuuuuuuuck that.’

-labe225

8.

‘Mardis Gras in New Orleans. It was a blast to do it once in my early 20s, but I have zero desire to do it again. It’s like a crowded sidewalk frat party, and this mix of smells made it one and done for me.’

-wdkrebs