The US economy’s numbers for October were apparently so bad the White House just isn’t going to release them – 15 damning responses

Politics inflation jobs report Karoline Leavitt

The U.S. job market is not in a good place. How bad is it? Well, actually, we’ll never know.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Wednesday that the October jobs report and inflation data will likely not be released even after the government reopens. The Bureau of Labor Statistics was largely idle for the duration of the 40-plus day shutdown, save for… pic.twitter.com/gCg3yxP6A4 — Yahoo News (@YahooNews) November 12, 2025

White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, who is well-versed in coming up with excuses not to give out any information, broke the news. Actually, she really only ever has one excuse: blame the Democrats.

Leavitt: The Democrats may have permanently damaged the federal statistical system with October C.P.I. And jobs reports likely never being released and all of that economic data released will be permanently impaired pic.twitter.com/ApybmBIIAX — Acyn (@Acyn) November 12, 2025

Quick reminder: Republicans control the White House, the Senate, and the House of Representatives right now.

The scrambling to cover up such a backwards slide across the country must be exhausting. Magas care more about blaming the other side than they care about fixing all of the many, many mounting problems piling up everywhere.

All of this circular lying did not sit well with the internet.

1.

How is not releasing jobs reports Democrats fault when it was Trump that fired the head of the Bureau of Labor Statistics https://t.co/d61w1JyENH https://t.co/GGOr9UxMmY pic.twitter.com/bckbxnazmM — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) November 12, 2025

2.

This is dangerous rhetoric.

Undermining the nation’s statistical agencies because you don’t like the numbers is how you destroy public trust and it’s exactly what authoritarians do before rewriting reality. — Peter A Patriot (@PeterAPatriot) November 12, 2025

3.

And there it is. They don’t want to release the dismal inflation or jobs numbers for October and are claiming that it’s the fault of Democrats. https://t.co/XWIf5Duf2q — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) November 12, 2025

4.

That’s the fucking excuse they’re going with??? They’re lying! The data will show that Trump’s economy is fucking AWFUL — Sycamore’s Source (@sycamoressource) November 12, 2025

5.

Why are we accepting this? The numbers are so awful The White House is now saying they will NEVER release them? https://t.co/Pbod4FPu3T — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) November 12, 2025

6.

Astonishing. They’re really just never going to release the data to not have to answer for it. https://t.co/PrBdn6ii7q — Mike Ryan (Ruiz) (@MichaelRyanRuiz) November 12, 2025

7.

Isn’t that convenient – how d*mb do you have to be to believe this absolute horsesh*t from Karolyin https://t.co/MOaBprBqfB — Lib Dunk (@libdunkmedia) November 12, 2025

8.

shes so flustered. — JerryRigEverything (@ZacksJerryRig) November 12, 2025

9.

Karoline Leavitt blaming Democrats for a shutdown her own party engineered is peak hypocrisy, next she’ll claim the sky’s blue because Biden painted it that way. — Richard Angwin (@RichardAngwin) November 12, 2025

10.

I guess fair to assume from here that all the government data is fake https://t.co/5ziZB0rDAy — Rev Cap (@rev_cap) November 13, 2025

11.

They fucked up the economy so bad they’re tryna fool you into thinking dems messed up their data systems cope harder https://t.co/KR1WyUF2Wg — Eli (Training Arc) (@itsbiggest_) November 13, 2025

13.

So, now reality itself is a Democratic conspiracy? Next, they’ll claim gravity is rigged because Trump can’t lift his poll numbers. — Chetter ⚖ Beacon for Democracy (@ChetterHub) November 12, 2025

14.

Translation: The jobs report shows that Trump’s policies are a failure and the economy is in really bad shape. https://t.co/MJejXy1oRG — Camille MacKenzie (@CamRMacKenzie) November 12, 2025

15.

I’m sure the White House is ecstatic that they don’t have to be embarrassed by the Bureau of Labor Statistics this month. https://t.co/ImOqTXKqfU — Jason Melendez (@JasonMelendezVA) November 13, 2025

READ MORE

Karoline Leavitt insisted that Democrats ‘manufactured’ the Epstein ‘hoax’ and the replies came for her with files full of receipts

Source: Twitter @YahooNews