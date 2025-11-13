Politics inflation jobs report Karoline Leavitt

The US economy’s numbers for October were apparently so bad the White House just isn’t going to release them – 15 damning responses

Saul Hutson. Updated November 13th, 2025

The U.S. job market is not in a good place. How bad is it? Well, actually, we’ll never know.

White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, who is well-versed in coming up with excuses not to give out any information, broke the news. Actually, she really only ever has one excuse: blame the Democrats.

Quick reminder: Republicans control the White House, the Senate, and the House of Representatives right now.

The scrambling to cover up such a backwards slide across the country must be exhausting. Magas care more about blaming the other side than they care about fixing all of the many, many mounting problems piling up everywhere.

All of this circular lying did not sit well with the internet.

Source: Twitter @YahooNews