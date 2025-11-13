Politics hoax Jeffrey Epstein Karoline Leavitt

Karoline Leavitt insisted that Democrats ‘manufactured’ the Epstein ‘hoax’ and the replies came for her with files full of receipts

Saul Hutson. Updated November 13th, 2025

Karoline Leavitt has been asked to make some outlandish claims in her time as White House Press Secretary, but this one might be the most bold.

Leavitt was pressed about the most recent allegations spilling out of the Epstein Files dump and she had a very strong rebuttal. It didn’t make any sense, but she sure seemed to believe what she was saying. Take a listen yourself.

Nothing to see here, folks. It’s a fabricated story brought about by Trump’s enemies. Total fabrication. No need to look any further into it. In fact, if you DO look further into it, all you’ll find is proof that Donald Trump is a total saint.

It’s just, it feels like not too long ago that Magas all across the country, both in and out of office, desperately wanted to see every last piece of information contained in those files. What could’ve changed in that time?

Twitter had some ideas.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

Article Pages: 1 2