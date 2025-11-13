Karoline Leavitt insisted that Democrats ‘manufactured’ the Epstein ‘hoax’ and the replies came for her with files full of receipts

Politics hoax Jeffrey Epstein Karoline Leavitt

Karoline Leavitt has been asked to make some outlandish claims in her time as White House Press Secretary, but this one might be the most bold.

Leavitt was pressed about the most recent allegations spilling out of the Epstein Files dump and she had a very strong rebuttal. It didn’t make any sense, but she sure seemed to believe what she was saying. Take a listen yourself.

Leavitt on Epstein: “This is truly a manufactured hoax by the Democrat Party” pic.twitter.com/9mpgWW0aBY — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 12, 2025

Nothing to see here, folks. It’s a fabricated story brought about by Trump’s enemies. Total fabrication. No need to look any further into it. In fact, if you DO look further into it, all you’ll find is proof that Donald Trump is a total saint.

It’s just, it feels like not too long ago that Magas all across the country, both in and out of office, desperately wanted to see every last piece of information contained in those files. What could’ve changed in that time?

Twitter had some ideas.

1.

“wanting to release the Epstein Files is a hoax by the Democrats” https://t.co/l8XPMsz0Bd pic.twitter.com/3H4mUwgwvC — Sam Alberti (@sam_alberti) November 12, 2025

2.

So the files that he promised to release during his campaign… is nothing but a hoax? — McGriddle (@McGriddle1030) November 12, 2025

3.

Calling the Epstein file a hoax is a slap in the face to the young girl victims. — Denison Barb (@DenisonBarbs) November 12, 2025

4.

Releasing the files will exonerate you, if you’ve done nothing wrong.

What’s confusing about that? — @Nostradonny (@Nostradonny) November 12, 2025

5.

6.

This is so embarrassing for her. https://t.co/Pbs2Dcwg3U — Ally Sammarco (@Ally_Sammarco) November 12, 2025

7.

It’s true. I saw the Democrats planning the hoax when I was in war-ravaged Portland. — Barney Panofsky’s Best Intentions (@mynamesnotgordy) November 12, 2025

