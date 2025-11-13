Politics sean hannity

This Fox News guest just brilliantly hijacked Sean Hannity’s show to talk Trump-Epstein and it’s surely the most entertaining thing they’ve ever aired

Saul Hutson. Updated November 13th, 2025

Stephanie Miller is a news commentator and a comedian. But tonight, above all else, she is an American hero.

Anyone who can shut up Sean Hannity, even for only a few precious seconds, deserves a medal of honor. The gleefulness with which Miller responds to Hannity’s inane line of questioning around Joe Biden (why does Fox News still insist on talking about Joe Biden???) brings an extra layer of schaudenfraude to the proceedings. Take a look.

She also seamlessly integrated the Epstein Files every chance she got.

She was ready, she saw her opportunity, and she pounced. And she did it all with a completely satisfied smile on her face. A+. No notes.

