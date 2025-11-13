This Fox News guest just brilliantly hijacked Sean Hannity’s show to talk Trump-Epstein and it’s surely the most entertaining thing they’ve ever aired

Politics sean hannity

Stephanie Miller is a news commentator and a comedian. But tonight, above all else, she is an American hero.

Anyone who can shut up Sean Hannity, even for only a few precious seconds, deserves a medal of honor. The gleefulness with which Miller responds to Hannity’s inane line of questioning around Joe Biden (why does Fox News still insist on talking about Joe Biden???) brings an extra layer of schaudenfraude to the proceedings. Take a look.

Hannity: When did you notice Biden’s cognitive decline? Miller: I think it was through all of the times that Trump has fallen asleep in public and talked about magnets getting wet. pic.twitter.com/sf1yMZPymw — Acyn (@Acyn) November 13, 2025

She also seamlessly integrated the Epstein Files every chance she got.

holy shit epic https://t.co/MGd9AHue9k — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) November 13, 2025

She was ready, she saw her opportunity, and she pounced. And she did it all with a completely satisfied smile on her face. A+. No notes.

