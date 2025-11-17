Michael Gove thinks Piers Morgan should be the next DG of the BBC, if you were wondering what the worst take of 2025 might be – 17 incredulous reactions

Politics BBC michael gove Piers Morgan

As you’re no doubt aware, the BBC is looking for a new Director General after the resignation of Tim Davie in the wake of a little creative editing in a Panorama documentary.

Ultimately, it’s up to the BBC Board to appoint the next DG, but there’s no shortage of commentators on social media coming up with their own suggestions.

The latest chap to throw someone else’s hat into the ring is a certain Michael Gove, who held a lot of senior positions in the last Tory government and who is now editor of The Spectator.

A penny for your thoughts, Mikey?

The next DG of the BBC should – ideally – be a journalist, preferably with experience as an editor, who has worked in broadcasting. Independent minded, certainly, but also sensitive to public concerns about “woke” bias. So, with all due humility, why not @piersmorgan ? — Michael Gove (@michaelgove) November 14, 2025

PIERS MORGAN?! PIERS?! MORGAN?!

We’re not alone in being flabbergasted.

1.

I thought you were going to recommend yourself for a minute…

Wasn’t Piers involved in phone hacking and in a dodgy share tipping scandal at the Mirror? Asking for a friend… — Heywood (@Heywood83487886) November 14, 2025

2.

Are you mad??? — melanie (@missyascott1974) November 15, 2025

3.

You’re not serious. — Matthew Taylor (@MatthewTaylorNI) November 14, 2025

4.

If you are looking for an “independent minded” person, let me tell you that piers Morgan is not your guy. Also, we need someone principled and with moral convictions, so keep scratching your head, old boy! It might come to you eventually. — IS (@IS0359300041962) November 15, 2025

5.

Well correct me if I’m wrong but he was the editor of a newspaper that forged pictures of British soldiers in Iraq. Given the last DG resigned over forged video… — Axispoint (@axispoint60) November 14, 2025

6.

Isn’t that the guy who was involved in hacking peoples phones when he was editor of the Daily Mirror? — Secret Drug Addict (@ScrtDrugAddict) November 14, 2025

7.

The man sacked for publishing fake photographs? The man at the centre of the phone hacking? The man who broke the record for Ofcom complaints? The man who has bullied a member of the royals Or a different Piers Morgan? — P (@runningpaul) November 14, 2025

8.

Govey, with all due respect that is the fucking stupidest idea you’ve had since you went dancing by your own aff yer tits in Aberdeen. — Malcolm Tucker (@gorbalsgoebbels) November 14, 2025

9.

Doesn’t integrity come into it? Would rule out Morgan for a start. — DivaNHS (@divadarlings1) November 15, 2025

10.

Because nothing says 'impartial public broadcaster' like appointing a presenter who stormed off his own show and routinely uses his platform for personal vendettas — Sarah Attlee (@AttleeSarah80) November 15, 2025

11.

The same Piers Morgan who openly berates Gavin Newsom but has never breathed a word of criticism of Donald Trump? That Piers Morgan? — Nita W #FBPE (@WestNitaFBPE) November 15, 2025

12.

When did Gove start doing comedy? https://t.co/rOOLZ6R4We — Iain Cole (@iaincole) November 16, 2025

13.

The satire supremo. Aspire to this sort of superb nonsense https://t.co/Se7RZlkCeu — Tom Jamieson (@jamiesont) November 15, 2025

14.

The next DG of the BBC should – ideally – be a journalist, preferably with experience as an editor, who has worked in broadcasting. Independent minded, certainly, but also sensitive to public concerns about “woke” bias. So, with all due humility, why not Ken Barlow? https://t.co/GcyQKBpvyl — Michael Glasper (@MichaelCGlasper) November 14, 2025

15.

Gove’s been hacked … fake photos anyone? Shares? Trump sycophancy? Mirror hacking? https://t.co/ssoAg1E2pd — ALASTAIR CAMPBELL (@campbellclaret) November 14, 2025

16.

Not sure humility and Morgan belong in the same paragraph. Nice bit of trolling though https://t.co/PePLPLJ7B4 — David Aaronovitch (@DAaronovitch) November 14, 2025

17.

Weapons-grade shithousery from Gove here. https://t.co/WqSoBAtPOD — Will Burn (@gingerburn) November 14, 2025

