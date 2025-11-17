Politics BBC michael gove Piers Morgan

Michael Gove thinks Piers Morgan should be the next DG of the BBC, if you were wondering what the worst take of 2025 might be – 17 incredulous reactions

David Harris. Updated November 17th, 2025

As you’re no doubt aware, the BBC is looking for a new Director General after the resignation of Tim Davie in the wake of a little creative editing in a Panorama documentary.

Ultimately, it’s up to the BBC Board to appoint the next DG, but there’s no shortage of commentators on social media coming up with their own suggestions.

The latest chap to throw someone else’s hat into the ring is a certain Michael Gove, who held a lot of senior positions in the last Tory government and who is now editor of The Spectator.

A penny for your thoughts, Mikey?

PIERS MORGAN?! PIERS?! MORGAN?!

We’re not alone in being flabbergasted.

