This Republican had a few home truths for colleagues thinking about opposing the release of the Epstein Files and it was proper dynamite

Politics donald trump epstein files thomas massie

The thing that gets lost in all of the chaos swirling through America is that even thought it may seem like it, Donald Trump will not be president forever. (Fingers crossed.)

Republican State Representative, Thomas Massie, brought that sobering truth to the surface during an appearance on ABC News this past weekend. It was a startling reminder of what’s at stake when the entire Republican party keeps bowing to Trump’s Maga-fueled needs.

Massie: “I would remind my Republican colleagues who are deciding how to vote, Donald Trump can protect you in red districts right now by giving you an endorsement, but by 2030, he’s not gonna be the president and you will have voted to protect pedophiles if you don’t vote to… pic.twitter.com/3TUFgjuP9p — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 16, 2025

Massie wants everyone to remember that there’s only so much kissing the Maga ring will get you in this life. And a lot of those benefits will wash away as soon as Trump leaves the White House following his second and (hopefully) final term.

That this message is coming from a conservative helped highlight the severity of the situation. Twitter was quick to take notice.

