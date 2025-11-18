Donald Trump told a woman reporter who dared ask about Epstein to be ‘quiet, piggy!’ and these 17 responses will have him squealing

US donald trump

No matter how low Donald Trump sets the bar, you can be sure he will limbo under it.

Well, not limbo, obviously, more like slither, and he has surely never slithered as low as this (at the time of going to press) while taking questions from the members of the press.

It’s one woman journalist who dared ask Trump about Epstein on board Air Force One and his response speaks volumes, not just of the man but the very possibly the situation he now finds himself in.

Female reporter pushes Trump on the release of the Epstein files. His response? “Quiet, piggy.” pic.twitter.com/ISTRee5KUy — That Gay Guy Candle Co. (@gayguycandleco) November 18, 2025

We had to watch it more than once to make sure it was real (and we heard it right). And it is real, and you did hear it right.

He was reportedly talking to a reporter from Bloomberg who is said to have asked him why, if there’s nothing incriminating in the files, he’s acting like there is.

And these people surely said it best.

1.

SHOCKING: In a disgusting moment, Trump shouted personal insults at a reporter asking him about incriminating evidence in the Epstein files, shouting “Quiet! Quiet Piggy.” The President of the United States is a disrespectful, unfit creep. pic.twitter.com/u5VLgGlnBf — Really American (@ReallyAmerican1) November 18, 2025

2.

“Quiet piggy” should be on his tombstone. — Covie (@covie_93) November 18, 2025

3.

Another totally normal moment from a totally normal president who is totally in control and not at all evidnce of things that would have led to emergency meetings of the Cabinet if it were any other elderly chief executive https://t.co/c6fdZEUDE3 — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) November 18, 2025

4.

Trump, a literal pig, at reporter on AF1: “quiet piggy” pic.twitter.com/ml4oLbWn2o — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) November 18, 2025

5.

Not a single reporter defended her? https://t.co/Be5NbyDwO6 — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) November 18, 2025

6.

Calling calling a reporter “piggy” is indicative of his lack of respect for women. It tracks with his misogynistic language. It also tracks with his sexual abuse civil case, his comments on “grabbing” and… being all over the Epstein files. Sane people know. — Denver Lee Riggleman III (@Denver4VA) November 18, 2025

7.

8.

Another day of Trump showing the world how he treats women….here he’s snapping on a female reporter onboard AF1 pointed at her and telling her “Quiet. Quiet, Piggy.”….disgusting! pic.twitter.com/Nx6S6kNcDD — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) November 18, 2025

9.