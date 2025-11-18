US donald trump

Donald Trump told a woman reporter who dared ask about Epstein to be ‘quiet, piggy!’ and these 17 responses will have him squealing

John Plunkett. Updated November 18th, 2025

No matter how low Donald Trump sets the bar, you can be sure he will limbo under it.

Well, not limbo, obviously, more like slither, and he has surely never slithered as low as this (at the time of going to press) while taking questions from the members of the press.

It’s one woman journalist who dared ask Trump about Epstein on board Air Force One and his response speaks volumes, not just of the man but the very possibly the situation he now finds himself in.

We had to watch it more than once to make sure it was real (and we heard it right). And it is real, and you did hear it right.

He was reportedly talking to a reporter from Bloomberg who is said to have asked him why, if there’s nothing incriminating in the files, he’s acting like there is.

And these people surely said it best.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Article Pages: 1 2