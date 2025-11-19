This is either the best or worst timing for a minor traffic accident, but it’s definitely a classic of live TV

Entertainment funny live TV

This clip from ITN’s archives, in which a councillor discussing local road safety gets the worst background action possible, has become something of a live TV classic.

Watch how it plays out.

It's Monday again, so here's something funny. March 1988: ITN reports on the notoriously hazardous A19 road in Teeside. Local councillor Mr Davidson – doing his best impression of the Mayor from Jaws – insists the road is as safe as any other. Guess what happens next… 🚙 ⛔️❗️ pic.twitter.com/ri74eB3mWx — ITN Archive (@ITNArchive) November 28, 2022

“I will not accept that it’s a highly dangerous road.”

It may have been bad for the councillor, and the unharmed motorists who had to get their cars repaired – but it was a bit of a coup for ITN.

Tweeters enjoyed the irony.

1.

This is so brilliant. https://t.co/a1YiotDAyW — Daniel Sandford (@BBCDanielS) November 29, 2022

2.

Love the fact that the handling of the Lada was so poor, the heavy braking on the front wheels saved it from both twatting the car in front, and being twatted from behind. Fabulous bit of engineering, that. — Ausxen Xasselxine (@tasseltine) November 28, 2022

3.

Shouldn't laugh 😃 https://t.co/Ne2tIoGH8h — Fanny Is Bored With Being Gaslighted (@Angel41527796) November 28, 2022

4.

I wonder what it was about the random bunch of people and a film crew in the central reservation that could have distracted those drivers?? ‍♂️. . . — Joe Public (@Joeysocial1) November 28, 2022

5.

The cameraman was mentally high fiving at this stroke of luck. https://t.co/PuryPE2TXh — Iain Thomson (@iainthomson) November 28, 2022

Someone thought the councillor’s eyebrow should have earned him an award.

I hope Cllr Davidson won the 1988 Local Government Communications Award on the strength of the amount of different messages conveyed by the gently raised eyebrow as the blue car mounts the embankment. https://t.co/dxbGG96kaU — Political Animal (@politic_animal) November 28, 2022

We’ll look into it.

READ MORE

It’s all fun and games a bird interrupting a live TV news report until this happens

Source ITN Archive Image Screengrab