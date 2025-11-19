Entertainment funny live TV

This is either the best or worst timing for a minor traffic accident, but it’s definitely a classic of live TV

Poke Staff. Updated November 19th, 2025

This clip from ITN’s archives, in which a councillor discussing local road safety gets the worst background action possible, has become something of a live TV classic.

Watch how it plays out.

“I will not accept that it’s a highly dangerous road.”

It may have been bad for the councillor, and the unharmed motorists who had to get their cars repaired – but it was a bit of a coup for ITN.

Tweeters enjoyed the irony.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

Someone thought the councillor’s eyebrow should have earned him an award.

We’ll look into it.

READ MORE

It’s all fun and games a bird interrupting a live TV news report until this happens

Source ITN Archive Image Screengrab