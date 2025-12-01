Celebrity Piers Morgan Tommy Robinson

Tommy Robinson tried to own Piers Morgan and you don’t have to like Morgan to totally love his A++ smackdown

December 1st, 2025

To the world – briefly – of Tommy Robinson wannabe, Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, who took time out from his busy schedule to share a rather charming video of a school where the children were doing their best to welcome new arrivals.

And to no-one’s great surprise anywhere, he turned something lovely and stuck it in a big bowl of rancid hate.

It prompted no end of entirely on-point responses, as you might imagine.

And among them was newspaper editor turned YouTuber Piers Morgan, who shared it with this totally appropriate response,

It was spotted by Robinson, who saw an opportunity to own Morgan by suggesting he look at the comments posted underneath his original video.

And we’re glad he did – in a way – because Morgan’s bone dry response might be the best thing he’s ever written. Well, it’s right up there because, well, look.

All of whom, it has to be said, subsequently took the opportunity to fill the comments under Morgan’s reply with something similar.

Bravo, Piers Morgan, three words we don’t use every day (well, not the bravo bit anyway).

