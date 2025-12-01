Tommy Robinson tried to own Piers Morgan and you don’t have to like Morgan to totally love his A++ smackdown

Celebrity Piers Morgan Tommy Robinson

To the world – briefly – of Tommy Robinson wannabe, Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, who took time out from his busy schedule to share a rather charming video of a school where the children were doing their best to welcome new arrivals.

And to no-one’s great surprise anywhere, he turned something lovely and stuck it in a big bowl of rancid hate.

Is this the future you want for your children pic.twitter.com/nE3BUNZsfQ — Tommy Robinson (@TRobinsonNewEra) November 28, 2025

It prompted no end of entirely on-point responses, as you might imagine.

What a delightful group of children, I'd be happy for my kids to be friends with them. What's your problem? — Oliver (@OWS1892) November 28, 2025

Grown ass man beefing with 7 year olds… — YOUSUF (@YousufS_17) November 28, 2025

attacking children to push your racism is grim mate. didn’t think you could get much worse but it seems i was mistaken — Evie ♡ (@EFCevie) November 28, 2025

When we said pick on someone your own size we didn’t mean literally you midget — Xavier (@xavierjp__) November 28, 2025

And among them was newspaper editor turned YouTuber Piers Morgan, who shared it with this totally appropriate response,

Convicted thug and fraudster encourages hate on innocent young schoolchildren because of their skin colour. Repulsive. https://t.co/bzh312b9v6 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) November 28, 2025

It was spotted by Robinson, who saw an opportunity to own Morgan by suggesting he look at the comments posted underneath his original video.

Have you read the comments to this post @piersmorgan — Tommy Robinson (@TRobinsonNewEra) November 29, 2025

And we’re glad he did – in a way – because Morgan’s bone dry response might be the best thing he’s ever written. Well, it’s right up there because, well, look.

I just did, yes – and to my astonishment it seems many of your fans are vile, abusive race-baiters. Really didn’t expect that. https://t.co/5pNde1BfLg — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) November 30, 2025

All of whom, it has to be said, subsequently took the opportunity to fill the comments under Morgan’s reply with something similar.

Bravo, Piers Morgan, three words we don’t use every day (well, not the bravo bit anyway).

