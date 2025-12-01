Tommy Robinson’s desperate trolling of Gary Lineker blew up spectacularly in his face and it had everyone cheering

Celebrity gary lineker Tommy Robinson

Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, who prefers to be known as Tommy Robinson, took time out from his busy schedule to troll Gary Lineker and it’s fair to say it didn’t end well for the far-right activist and regular guest of His Majesty’s pleasure.

The former Match of the Day man who is obviously far too reasonable, empathetic – and successful – for Robinson’s taste, so when he saw this video of a fan exchanging greetings with Lineker he decided to play it for all it was worth.

And it wasn’t just desperate, it was disgusting.

And ‘own goal’ surely doesn’t do this justice.

If you must know, I was going to a chemist with my daughter-in-law, to get some medicine for her unwell husband….my son. Hatred is a dreadful weakness. https://t.co/DSH7Ue6t15 — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) November 30, 2025

Time for an early bath/prison shower, Stephen.

And these people surely said it best.

1.

In a world full of Tommy Robinsons – be a Gary Lineker. — Jamie Kay (@TheRealJamieKay) November 30, 2025

2.

You should sue him for insinuating you are cheating to his 1 million followers. Make him do a public apology — Dan Shannon (@Danshannonagain) November 30, 2025

3.

You don’t need to explain yourself to that man — Zara Hussain (@zarahussain999) November 30, 2025

4.

5.

Little Stephen is getting rinsed left right and centre today. Beautiful stuff. — Reflektor (@charlie_suth) November 30, 2025

6.

How to make an absolute fanny look like an even bigger fanny. — Paul (@pablomac67) November 30, 2025

7.

8.

Tommeh has made a right tool of himself here — Peter Boyle (@peter_j_boyle) November 30, 2025

9.

Gary Lineker won a Golden Boot at a World Cup and is one of the greatest Englishmen of all time. Tommy Robinson has won nothing except jail time and is one of the biggest prats in the history of the universe. Have a good evening, everyone. — Gandalf_the_Red (@Gandalf_LFC) November 30, 2025

Last word to another Lineker, G …

It’s his daughter-in-law you f*cking idiot https://t.co/u9y8ZCQIm7 — George Lineker (@GeorgeLineker) November 30, 2025

