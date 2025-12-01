Tommy Robinson’s desperate trolling of Gary Lineker blew up spectacularly in his face and it had everyone cheering

Celebrity gary lineker Tommy Robinson

Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, who prefers to be known as Tommy Robinson, took time out from his busy schedule to troll Gary Lineker and it’s fair to say it didn’t end well for the far-right activist and regular guest of His Majesty’s pleasure.

The former Match of the Day man who is obviously far too reasonable, empathetic – and successful – for Robinson’s taste, so when he saw this video of a fan exchanging greetings with Lineker he decided to play it for all it was worth.

And it wasn’t just desperate, it was disgusting.

And ‘own goal’ surely doesn’t do this justice.

Time for an early bath/prison shower, Stephen.

And these people surely said it best.

Last word to another Lineker, G …

