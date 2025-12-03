Kristi Noem thanked Trump for preventing hurricanes, and we want to be there when she learns there isn’t a Nobel Prize for Sycophancy

US donald trump kristi noem

Part-time puppy-killer, full-time Trump-licker and, astonishingly, the Secretary of Homeland Security, Kristi Noem has clearly had a shame bypass at some point during her 54 years.

It would take a complete lack of shame to go out cosplaying on ICE raids, to pretend that a man the Trump regime had illegally arrested had MS-13 tattooed across his knuckles, or to claim she’d had the girlfriend of the (non-existent) founder of Antifa arrested.

Yet even those pale into insignificance when compared to a comment she made to Donald Trump during a cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

Kristi Noem: "Sir, you made it through hurricane season without a hurricane. You kept the hurricanes away. We appreciate that." pic.twitter.com/NhmHLfbKUr — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 2, 2025

I’m sorry …did a hurricane blow Washington DC to North Korea?

Even by Trump cabinet standards, that was some heavy-duty arse-kissing. We know they laughed, but even “jokes” can be sycophantic – and we’re not sure Dozy Don realises he didn’t prevent the hurricanes.

People had thoughts.

1.

We are reaching entirely new unexplored levels of sycophancy. https://t.co/gNTG3hk6wH — Oliver Alexander (@OAlexanderDK) December 2, 2025

2.

This is an SNL skit right? https://t.co/qVhlY7y5DP — Aaron Parnas (@AaronParnas) December 2, 2025

3.

Glorious Supreme Leader has kept the hurricanes away. His power over the weather is unmatched. https://t.co/PxCXKpEJUs pic.twitter.com/EcDA9vNbms — Homeland Security Committee Democrats (@HomelandDems) December 2, 2025

4.

Even their jokes are not really jokes. https://t.co/HiBhge28Y9 — Jon Ralston (@RalstonReports) December 2, 2025

5.

How can trump keep the hurricanes away when we were told that it was Democrats who control the weather???? — Covie (@covie_93) December 2, 2025

6.

Hurricanes stayed away because thanks to Trump, there's already to much hot air blowing in America — Elihu Who (@ElihuWho) December 2, 2025

7.

There's still time to get off the crazy train and whatnot. https://t.co/fb6bF8QYlB — George Wallace (@MrGeorgeWallace) December 2, 2025

8.

9.