US donald trump kristi noem

Kristi Noem thanked Trump for preventing hurricanes, and we want to be there when she learns there isn’t a Nobel Prize for Sycophancy

Oonagh Keating. Updated December 3rd, 2025

Part-time puppy-killer, full-time Trump-licker and, astonishingly, the Secretary of Homeland Security, Kristi Noem has clearly had a shame bypass at some point during her 54 years.

It would take a complete lack of shame to go out cosplaying on ICE raids, to pretend that a man the Trump regime had illegally arrested had MS-13 tattooed across his knuckles, or to claim she’d had the girlfriend of the (non-existent) founder of Antifa arrested.

Yet even those pale into insignificance when compared to a comment she made to Donald Trump during a cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

I’m sorry …did a hurricane blow Washington DC to North Korea?

Even by Trump cabinet standards, that was some heavy-duty arse-kissing. We know they laughed, but even “jokes” can be sycophantic – and we’re not sure Dozy Don realises he didn’t prevent the hurricanes.

People had thoughts.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

