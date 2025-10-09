US antifa donald trump kristi noem

Trump’s homeland security chief Kristi Noem announced she’d arrested the ‘girlfriend of the founder of Antifa’ and was mocked into next week

John Plunkett. Updated October 9th, 2025

Kristi Noem retreated from the frontline of the Portland war zone to break the exciting news that they have made some inroads into Trump’s latest favourite bogeyman, Antifa.

That’s right – they’ve only gone and arrested the girlfriend of one of the ‘founders of Antifa’. Woohoo!

Here’s what she had to say alongside her commander-in-chief, who managed to stay awake all the way to the end.

Except it wasn’t a round of applause that greeted the announcement on Twitter, it was a gale of laughter.

