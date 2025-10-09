Trump’s homeland security chief Kristi Noem announced she’d arrested the ‘girlfriend of the founder of Antifa’ and was mocked into next week

US antifa donald trump kristi noem

Kristi Noem retreated from the frontline of the Portland war zone to break the exciting news that they have made some inroads into Trump’s latest favourite bogeyman, Antifa.

That’s right – they’ve only gone and arrested the girlfriend of one of the ‘founders of Antifa’. Woohoo!

Here’s what she had to say alongside her commander-in-chief, who managed to stay awake all the way to the end.

Noem: One of the individuals we arrested recently was the girlfriend of one of the founders of antifa and we’re hoping as we go after her and prosecute her, we’ll get more and more information about the network and how we can root them out and eliminate them from the existence of… pic.twitter.com/83xedial2t — Acyn (@Acyn) October 8, 2025

Except it wasn’t a round of applause that greeted the announcement on Twitter, it was a gale of laughter.

“The girlfriend of one of the founders of antifa” I stand corrected, this is the stupidest thing she’s ever said. — (@ChidiNwatu) October 8, 2025

LOL. There is no “founder(s) of Antifa”. These people are lunatics. https://t.co/oUIOrMe5D8 — Spiro’s Ghost (@AntiToxicPeople) October 8, 2025

Trump's puppy killer sycophant Noem: "One of the individuals we arrested recently was the girlfriend of one of the founders of antifa" Organization against fascism also known as Antifa began around 1920 when fascism became the state ideology of Italy in 1922 & Germany in 1933. pic.twitter.com/I5v6YzsJ9C — Anonymous (@YourAnonCentral) October 8, 2025

Founders of antifa??? Antifa isn’t a group. Jesus Christ, we are being governed by such idiots — Abby Henderson (@AHenderson29500) October 8, 2025

As much as I loathe it, the rightwing messaging machine is a sight to behold. They have, with astonishing discipline/effectiveness, conjured up an Antifa boogeyman out of nothing & are now talking of nothing else when I can’t remember them barely mentioning Antifa just months ago https://t.co/Vfuc9pC4yt — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) October 8, 2025

IYKYK pic.twitter.com/QartUkiWJ8 — Schadenfreude is my middle name. (@1proudliberal) October 8, 2025

