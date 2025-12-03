‘What’s a distinctly British food that instantly transports you back to childhood?’ – 22 comforting culinary delights

Life r/AskUK

However sophisticated our tastes become as we grow up, there’s always one meal that can make us feel as warm and happy as we did as kids, be it a plate of Smash, a tube of Smarties or a tapioca pudding.

They’ve been discussing this with misty eyes over on the AskUK subreddit after Phyllis_dear posted this:

What’s a distinctly British comfort food that instantly transports you back to childhood? Whether it’s a specific meal, a sweet treat, or even a particular brand, what’s that one food that, the moment you taste it, you’re right back in your nan’s kitchen or a childhood holiday?

And lots of people chipped in with the tastes that make them feel delightfully nostalgic, like these…

1.

‘Butterscotch Angel Delight is the GOAT.’

–Ill-Appointment6494

2.

‘Iced buns. Old school, proper bakery ones.’

–Rumhampolicy

3.

‘Fish fingers, mash and peas. (Ketchup mixed into the peas naturally because how else do you do it) Washed down with original Lucozade.

Instantly I am in my nan’s kitchen, I’m off school because I’m poorly and I’ve spent the morning curled up under her crochet blanket on the sofa whilst she rubbed my feet (this is odd to people, but is still my biggest comfort). Best believe the minute that food hits my belly I am right as rain.

Give anything to be back there just for a day, never can do it as good as she did.’

–Embarrassed_Run7562

4.

‘Arctic Roll :)’

–Neo-Stoic1975

5.

‘Bread and butter pudding. I’m now medically in need of bread and butter pudding.’

–Ecstatic_Effective42

6.

‘Yorkshire pudding made in one big dish, so you get the crispy outside but also the heavy, stodgy middle bit. Mmm.’

–Sea-Still5427

7.

‘My Yorkshire Dad said that’s the proper way! Half would be sliced and served with dinner, the other half would be served with Golden Syrup for pudding.’

–GraphicDesignMonkey

8.

‘For holidays – Vesta Chow Mein (especially their take on crispy noodles).’

–ODFoxtrotOscar

9.

‘Party Rings!!!

I got diagnosed with a disease which means I can’t eat them anymore at age 11. I remember their plasticky potentness so well, it really transports me to a simpler time when I didn’t have to read the back of every bloody packet.’

–crestfallen_castle

10.

‘I just had a few days in hospital and every day the lunch pudding was cake and custard. And they were definitely the cheapest. It was incredible.’

–Longjumping-Act9653

11.

‘Boiled egg and soldiers. Egg and chips. Pea and ham soup. Intertwined with the smell of Benson & Hedges Gold.’

–Bounty_drillah

12.

‘Those pink wafer biscuit things. Specifically at my grandma’s house from the same tin she had for decades. Good memories. Been dead for the best part of a decade now but this time of year is still tough.’

–New-Chemistry-8073