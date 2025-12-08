David Cameron didn’t read the room before celebrating the 20th anniversary of becoming Tory leader, but we hope he read these 17 scorching clapbacks

Politics brexit David Cameron

Saturday was, astonishingly, the twentieth anniversary of David Cameron becoming the Leader of the Conservative Party. It would be another five years before he became prime minister, ushering in the era of austerity, and – ultimately – Brexit.

20 years ago today David Cameron was elected Leader of the Conservative Party, defeating David Davis by 67.6% to 32.4%: https://t.co/QqGnPsSJlT — Mr Memory (@AmIRightSir) December 6, 2025

He remembered the anniversary, posting this message on Twitter.

Tweeters were a lot less celebratory about the event, and its consequences. The replies were brutal, honest, and NSFW.

1.

You totally fucked this country and it is astonishing that you don't even have the decency to fuck off and live in a cave forever. — Sean Biggerstaff (@Seanchuckle) December 6, 2025

2.

You destroyed our country by holding that ludicrous and unnecessary Brexit vote. How different our country would be now were it not for you and your government.

Shame on you @David_Cameron. https://t.co/vklocqxXGn — Anne Greensmith (@snowleopardess) December 7, 2025

3.

You’re a pig shagging moon faced prick and you destroyed Britain. — Supertanskiii (@supertanskiii) December 6, 2025

4.

The inflection point that probably ended Britain’s long term success and prosperity. Worse than any government of the 20tn century. And it’s not close. https://t.co/veuXgjVoOT — Aaron Bastani (@AaronBastani) December 6, 2025

5.

This man set out to save the Conservative party at the expense of our country and didn’t even achieve that. What an epic, historical failure https://t.co/IBrxDXGflN — Siob, Princess of Yorkshire #FBPE #FBR (@Sillyshib) December 6, 2025

6.

All l remember about you is Nigel told you to jump you said how high he said Brexit high, and you said your wish is my command. — Chris (@Chrisviews43) December 6, 2025

7.

We remember you. pic.twitter.com/BESdHzy2oS — Inevitable Jim Harbertson #FBPE #FBPPR #Woke.. (@jimharbertsonce) December 6, 2025

8.

Your legacy is that you left the country with Brexit. It was avoidable; British democracy was being undermined in plain sight. You did nothing to stop it. pic.twitter.com/46dVmLaEv7 — Levelling down (@LevellingDown) December 6, 2025

9.