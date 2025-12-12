Politics china dictatorship donald trump

Donald Trump was basically drooling over the idea that America might be more like China and it should be made available to every Maga on prescription

Saul Hutson. Updated December 12th, 2025

Donald Trump has never been known for his subtlety. That being said, even for him this latest open admission in front of the press was stunning.

In calling for unity, Trump founds himself comparing his ideal version of America to another country.

Ah, utopia.

To recap, Trump says he wants to be a dictator in front of bunch of his cronies and the press and nobody even blinks an eye.

While it makes a lot of sense that Trump would prefer a system where one man rules and we’re all trapped, powerless to change anything, it doesn’t exactly sound delightful for the rest of us.

Twitter loudly voiced its concern.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

Article Pages: 1 2