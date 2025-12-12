Donald Trump was basically drooling over the idea that America might be more like China and it should be made available to every Maga on prescription

Politics china dictatorship donald trump

Donald Trump has never been known for his subtlety. That being said, even for him this latest open admission in front of the press was stunning.

In calling for unity, Trump founds himself comparing his ideal version of America to another country.

Trump: “We have to be unified. China is unified because they have one vote — that’s President Xi. He says ‘do it’ and that’s the end of that. We have a different system.” pic.twitter.com/gQo9j5jvvL — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 11, 2025

Ah, utopia.

To recap, Trump says he wants to be a dictator in front of bunch of his cronies and the press and nobody even blinks an eye.

While it makes a lot of sense that Trump would prefer a system where one man rules and we’re all trapped, powerless to change anything, it doesn’t exactly sound delightful for the rest of us.

Twitter loudly voiced its concern.

1.

Spoken like a true dictator. — Dede Watson (@Dede_Watson) December 12, 2025

2.

Trump’s Xi fandom isn’t subtle—it’s a confession. He doesn’t want unity; he wants unchallenged fiat, like his idols in Beijing and Moscow. Lucky for us, the Founders built better than that. We won’t let him rewrite the script. — Dr. Cole (@1drcole) December 12, 2025

3.

4.

AMERICA : AND HERE IT IS. This is when he start trying to seduce you to the idea of removing democracy and staying in power. I have said this from the start that these people will not leave and you will have to take your country back from them. LISTEN TO WHAT HE SAYS: “We… pic.twitter.com/aR3SeAhqo9 — Bricktop_NAFO (@Bricktop_NAFO) December 12, 2025

5.

Once again Trump explicitly advocating for an autocracy – but he totally doesn’t want to be a dictator, right MAGA? — Lib Dunk (@libdunkmedia) December 11, 2025

6.

If you had any questions about how much this dude hates democracy and America this is it https://t.co/C3olQfYxWX — nanreiK (@nanreik_53) December 11, 2025

7.