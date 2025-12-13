Somebody asked men about the best compliment they’d ever received from a woman – 22 unexpectedly wholesome answers

Life r/AskReddit relationships

When we consider what a nice compliment might be, we tend to focus on things like looks or having a good job or being super fit. But it turns out that the ones which stick with us are the ones that are more idiosyncratic and unexpected.

They’ve been chatting about this on the AskReddit page after user koopa27Geo posed this question:

Men, what’s a compliment a woman said that stuck with you?

And lots of happy chaps chipped in with the kind things that had been said about them which touched their hearts…

1.

”Your soul is blindingly bright.’ I think that one has stuck with me more than any other compliment about me physically or otherwise.’

–RealVanillaSmooth

2.

‘I’ve been told more then once that a woman feels safe with me. I take that as a pretty big compliment.’

–mousicle

3.

‘That I have a sexy voice. Especially since I got made fun of in school because my voice is deep and I talk slow.’

–thurstonrando

4.

‘I had a role in WoW that had me talk a fair bit in Discord. Had several people compliment my voice. It also legitimately led to me getting with my current girlfriend. We fell for each other’s voices.’

–ilovelegosand314

5.

‘Last year my car got wrecked, and I was stuck taking the bus for a while to work. One day a fairly attractive girl passed me a note before getting off. It said, ‘I just wanted to say, you’re really good looking.’ I’ll remember that for a long time.’

–GrandCarrot-

6.

”You think beautifully.’ The only time anyone called my mind elegant, and it’s stayed with me for life.’

–Purrsedxx

7.

‘I’ve been overweight my entire life. Once when we were dating my wife was snuggled up next to me, and I apologised for taking up too much space on the couch. She said: ‘You’re just the right size.”

–AkillaTheHung

8.

‘The right woman at the right time called me beautiful and it really did a lot for me.’

–Diabolical_Jazz

9.

‘My wife referred to me as a ‘renaissance man’.’

–Disastrous_Way9425

10.

”I think without you in my life, my standards for men would be a lot lower.”

–DrRonSimmons

11.

”You’re a really good dad!”

–No_Control8389