US gun laws magas

An especially odious breed of Maga has been busy bragging about their gun laws and were brutally put right by basically the entire planet

Poke Reporter. Updated December 16th, 2025

The world is still reeling from the Bondi beach shooting where 15 people were killed, many of them attending an event to mark the first day of the Jewish festival of Hanukkah.

Hard to believe – well, possibly not given the state of America right now – but the unspeakable tragedy was used by an especially odious breed of Maga to brag about the United States’ gun laws. We know, we know.

We mention it only because they were brutally put right by basically the entire planet, an especially important fact check right now that no-one should ever forget.

And we should mention while each and every one of these people get entirely the response they deserve, it doesn’t make their initial sentiment any more infuriating, and very possibly distressing.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

And finally.

Our thoughts are with all the friends and family of the victims and everyone affected by this atrocity.