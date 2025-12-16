An especially odious breed of Maga has been busy bragging about their gun laws and were brutally put right by basically the entire planet

US gun laws magas

The world is still reeling from the Bondi beach shooting where 15 people were killed, many of them attending an event to mark the first day of the Jewish festival of Hanukkah.

Hard to believe – well, possibly not given the state of America right now – but the unspeakable tragedy was used by an especially odious breed of Maga to brag about the United States’ gun laws. We know, we know.

We mention it only because they were brutally put right by basically the entire planet, an especially important fact check right now that no-one should ever forget.

And we should mention while each and every one of these people get entirely the response they deserve, it doesn’t make their initial sentiment any more infuriating, and very possibly distressing.

Australia is definitely regretting this right now! pic.twitter.com/GEqhFgd0Z1 — Matt Wallace (@MattWallace888) December 14, 2025

regretting the fact the killers only had access to bolt action rifles rather than semi automatics firing 60 rounds a minute? Probably not, eh? https://t.co/4KFMeJQtSR — Clint Smith (@ClintVSmith) December 15, 2025

If Australia teaches us anything… Never give up your guns. — Lee (@leeeeee_1985) December 14, 2025

You've had almost 400 mass-shootings so far this year. I would REALLY sit this one out. https://t.co/aM9TKOUI9V — Andreas Thon Aasheim (@AndreasAasheim) December 15, 2025

Australia has some of the strictest gun laws in the world. It didn’t stop the massacre. https://t.co/dmSlJBNx0w — Megan Basham (@megbasham) December 14, 2025

First mass shooting in Australia since 1996. 389 in American so far this year. Delete your account https://t.co/UlFzU1pOtt — Norman Ornstein (@NormOrnstein) December 15, 2025

Australia took away its citizens’ guns, but 10 people at Bondi Beach are dead anyway because terrorists don’t care about gun laws. The only thing the Australian government did was make sure its unarmed, law-abiding, citizens are now sitting ducks, unable to defend themselves. pic.twitter.com/xzwEziEpxk — Don Keith (@RealDonKeith) December 14, 2025

In just the past decade, Australia had about 40 deaths, from mass shootings, vs the US which had about 5500 deaths, from mass shootings. But please continue with your very invalid ideas. https://t.co/CvAyZ5WG8c — Turnbull (@cturnbull1968) December 14, 2025

Hey I thought Australia had ‘solved’ mass shootings by taking everyone’s guns away. — Coddled Affluent Professional (@feelsdesperate) December 14, 2025

Gun laws in Australia are some of the strictest in the world. The shooting tonight in Bondi shows very clearly that no matter the case, if bad people want to obtain a gun, they will. The problem Australians face is we’re not allowed to be armed to defend ourselves… — Mickamious (@MickamiousG) December 14, 2025

The fact these scumbags could only get their hands on a shotgun and a single shot rifle clearly saved dozens of lives. Anyone who doesn’t see that is a fool. Like this guy. https://t.co/lMOnSOLCXI — Mark Gottlieb (@MarkGottlieb) December 14, 2025

Australia took away its citizens’ guns, but 10 people at Bondi Beach are dead anyway because terrorists don’t care about gun laws. The only thing the Australian government did was make sure its unarmed, law-abiding, citizens are now sitting ducks, unable to defend themselves. pic.twitter.com/xzwEziEpxk — Don Keith (@RealDonKeith) December 14, 2025

Australia enacted gun control laws in 1996 after 35 people were killed in a shooting. It only took ONE shooting for politicians to protect their citizens and implement gun control. They immediately saw a sharp decline in homicide and suicide rates via guns. This is the first mass… https://t.co/pJKRMjhOxR — ♡ (@emkenobi) December 14, 2025

How’s that gun control and mass immigration working out for you, Australia? — Red Eagle Politics (@RedEaglePatriot) December 14, 2025

Well, they have way less mass shootings than we do. https://t.co/YWibfICy61 — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) (@AdamKinzinger) December 14, 2025

And finally.

Mass shootings (4+ victims) by country so far in 2025: France: 9

Germany: 3

Italy: 4

UK: 3

Australia: 2

Japan: 0

South Korea: 0 United States: 383 — World of Statistics (@stats_feed) December 14, 2025

Our thoughts are with all the friends and family of the victims and everyone affected by this atrocity.