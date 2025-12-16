Life cybertruck elon musk fail

This classic video of a Cybertruck stuck in the snow just went wildly viral and it’s a triumph of style over substance, just without the style bit

Saul Hutson. Updated December 16th, 2025

Sometimes, when a director or a screenwriter writes a scene with symbolism that’s too on-the-nose, the audience groans at the heavy handedness.

This classic video would be one of those cases if it wasn’t real footage.

Behold, the mighty Tesla Cybertruck in all its glory, desperately trying to wedge free from a minor snowstorm.

The back and forth shifting is right out of the first ‘Austin Powers’ movie while the early 2000 mid-sized sedans cruising by unaffected by the elements help hammer it home.

Like a triumph of style over substance, but without the style bit. It comes from Elon Musk, a man who cares so much about how he is perceived online, that he purchased an entire social media platform to paint a better portrait of his awkward and subtly conniving personality.

If this is the man who will get us to Mars, he might first want to help us get out of our own parking spots first.

Let’s check in to see how this is playing on Musk’s own platform…

