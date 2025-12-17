Weird World sexism takedowns woke

An anti-woke warrior said it’s ‘not sexist’ to say women belong in the home and of all the A++ comebacks this one knocked the rest out the park

John Plunkett. Updated December 17th, 2025

Like us, you probably won’t have come across Karoline Gosling before.

A quick recap courtesy of her Twitter bio, where the 24-year-old from Germany declares she is ‘Christian, Traditional, anti-LGBTQ, Pro-Trump. Likes: Jesus, Femininity, Fine Dining, High Shoes & Nice things. Dislikes: Woke Bullshit.’

We mention her because she just went viral on Twitter by confidently declaring it ‘wasn’t sexist’ to say women belong in the home.

Bigging up the sisterhood right there!

And while it prompted no end of entirely on-point comebacks …

… this one knocked the rest out of the park.

Boom.

And finally.

READ MORE

Emily Maitlis on Donald Trump and his very specific BBC derangement syndrome is one minute very well spent

Source @floboflo