An anti-woke warrior said it’s ‘not sexist’ to say women belong in the home and of all the A++ comebacks this one knocked the rest out the park

Like us, you probably won’t have come across Karoline Gosling before.

A quick recap courtesy of her Twitter bio, where the 24-year-old from Germany declares she is ‘Christian, Traditional, anti-LGBTQ, Pro-Trump. Likes: Jesus, Femininity, Fine Dining, High Shoes & Nice things. Dislikes: Woke Bullshit.’

We mention her because she just went viral on Twitter by confidently declaring it ‘wasn’t sexist’ to say women belong in the home.

It is not sexist to say women belong in the home. It is just logical and biblical. pic.twitter.com/M7fHmnbJfT — Karoline Gosling (@KarolineGosling) December 15, 2025

Bigging up the sisterhood right there!

And while it prompted no end of entirely on-point comebacks …

I’m not sure you know what “logical” and “biological” mean. — The Political HQ (@ThePoliticalHQ) December 16, 2025

It's pretty stupid to use the rights women have fought for, just to voice your opinion about reinforcing patriarchal gender roles. If you want to be the property of a man then go ahead. Thinking this is the "natural order for society" is fucking disgusting though. https://t.co/ulY1YGGyML — nyara (@nyaraVT) December 17, 2025

There's nothing logical about being biblical. Those two concepts are contradictory. — A Long Hard Day (@ALongHardDay) December 15, 2025

It's not sexist – just stupid. — Rt Hon. Will || Portfolio for Sarcasm (parody) (@colder_sarcasm) December 16, 2025

… this one knocked the rest out of the park.

Boom.

Underrated tweet. — Florence Lox (@floboflo) December 17, 2025

And finally.

Then STFU, go home and stop pretending you reading a book. — Mario (@PawlowskiMario) December 16, 2025

