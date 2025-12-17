The Telegraph complained that the BBC had ‘consigned male sports presenters to history’ and this magnificent comeback beat all-comers

Sport BBC Spoty telegraph

To the world of the Daily Telegraph now – no, stick with us – which isn’t happy with the BBC.

No change there, you might think. But specifically it’s not happy with the BBC because Sports Personality of the Year has a lot of women presenting it. Not only that, but the corporations gone and ‘consigned male sports presenters to history’.

A man-free zone, we tell you!

'BBC Sport is a man-free zone as female presenters are everywhere you look' ✍️ @simonrbriggs Read the column ⬇️https://t.co/abp8MsJlqB pic.twitter.com/NTcH0hkqF1 — Telegraph Sport (@TelegraphSport) December 15, 2025

And it prompted no end of on-point responses.

It was your dreadful paper amongst others that were desperate to get rid of Gary Lineker, so you can hardly complain now. — Keith Bruce (@KeithBruce2) December 15, 2025

Importantly, all 3 in the photo are good, which is the only criteria that should apply. — Big Dave (@oldernewbs) December 15, 2025

Last BBC Sport thing I watched was MOTD on Saturday. Three men with about 30% hair coverage between them. pic.twitter.com/j8LWmhKcyD — Dial Square (@ConceptArsenal) December 15, 2025

"GET RID OF LINEKER" "BRING BACK LINEKER" — P. S. Duffy (@PSDuffy) December 15, 2025

Couldn't care less about their gender if they're good presenters – which Gabby Logan undoubtedly is — Joe Robinson (@joerob_96) December 15, 2025

But this particular response went the extra mile and it was just fabulous.

If only they could offer some more balance like The Telegraph (all 36 articles currently on its sport tab written by men)https://t.co/JjgcHSkonx — Michael Cox (@Zonal_Marking) December 16, 2025

Well played, sir.

Not everyone was buying it.

Telegraph is not a public institution — aussiemckenna (@aussiemckenna) December 16, 2025

And they got put in their place as well.

Honestly mate, don't worry. It's a story about the presenters of an irrelevant television programme on the other side of the world. You just don't need to think about it. — Michael Cox (@Zonal_Marking) December 16, 2025

Irrelevant? Harsh but fair.

Source @TelegraphSport H/T @Zonal_Marking