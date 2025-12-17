Sport BBC Spoty telegraph

The Telegraph complained that the BBC had ‘consigned male sports presenters to history’ and this magnificent comeback beat all-comers

Poke Reporter. Updated December 17th, 2025

To the world of the Daily Telegraph now – no, stick with us – which isn’t happy with the BBC.

No change there, you might think. But specifically it’s not happy with the BBC because Sports Personality of the Year has a lot of women presenting it. Not only that, but the corporations gone and ‘consigned male sports presenters to history’.

A man-free zone, we tell you!

And it prompted no end of on-point responses.

But this particular response went the extra mile and it was just fabulous.

Well played, sir.

Not everyone was buying it.

And they got put in their place as well.

Irrelevant? Harsh but fair.

