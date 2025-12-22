Politics ant middleton

‘Future London mayor’ Ant Middleton totally fell for this ‘immigrant’ nonsense and he really is one for the birds

Poke Reporter. Updated December 22nd, 2025

Former SAS: Who Dares Wins presenter turned London mayoral hopeful Ant Middleton has been hard at work on Twitter again.

The Dubai-loving former special forces soldier – ‘Future Mayor of London’ according to his Twitter bio – is outraged that migrants in Newport have been stealing geese to eat.

But you’d have to be a real cockwomble – naming no names – not to notice that it’s absolute nonsense.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Dangerously careless or wilfully ignorant to share this sort of thing? You decide!

READ MORE

Andrew Tate tried to put a positive spin on his humiliating boxing ring return and was gloriously owned into next year

Source