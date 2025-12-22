‘Future London mayor’ Ant Middleton totally fell for this ‘immigrant’ nonsense and he really is one for the birds

Politics ant middleton

Former SAS: Who Dares Wins presenter turned London mayoral hopeful Ant Middleton has been hard at work on Twitter again.

The Dubai-loving former special forces soldier – ‘Future Mayor of London’ according to his Twitter bio – is outraged that migrants in Newport have been stealing geese to eat.

But you’d have to be a real cockwomble – naming no names – not to notice that it’s absolute nonsense.

1.

Have you ever been to Wales Anthony? It doesn't look like the USA, you twonk. — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) December 20, 2025

2.

Your "future mayor of london" spreading more fake news trying to tell people this was in newport… Dumb cunt couldn't be

mayor of his own household! https://t.co/QUnONVT6QX pic.twitter.com/f4L9X6FUpW — G.T (@gingerrtom) December 20, 2025

3.

Never seen a US mailbox – well you won't in Newport pic.twitter.com/Wofny7mvTO — dave lawrence (@dave43law) December 20, 2025

4.

Are you running to be governor of Ohio now? https://t.co/dvNDBAOdpL — Michael Merrifield (@AstroMikeMerri) December 20, 2025

5.

Good to know the man who thinks he should run London is so thick he falls for the most obvious shit-posting bollocks. That's the kind of judgement London is crying out for. pic.twitter.com/ONmQTBU7On — Parody Nigel Farage (@Parody_PM) December 21, 2025

6.

You've embarrassed yourself. You'd think someone wanting to be Mayor of London would know what the UK looks like. Although you spend more time in Dubai than the UK now so maybe you do have a decent excuse Bell end — Mark H (@Mark_H_87) December 20, 2025

7.

That’s clearly America, look at the car registration. Don’t you ever feel embarrassed? — Bite Your Brum (she/her) (@BiteYourBrum) December 20, 2025

8.

What kind of "patriot" thinks that looks like the UK? Fucking twat. That's roadkill in Ohio. Oh, and if anyone's wondering where the Newport geese have gone? Have a bit of a gander (as it were) at the seasonal habits of migratory birds. Fuck's sake, Ant, you really are thick. — Santa laughing spreads his wings, oh Lord yeah (@Mudkipstoat23) December 20, 2025

9.

Since when did British cars use American number plates? pic.twitter.com/1tcObAHsRC — Skip Intro (⌐■_■) (@ElmosUnderpants) December 20, 2025

Dangerously careless or wilfully ignorant to share this sort of thing? You decide!

This image was in the US. The man picked up the bird after it was hit by a car. Guaranteed this account isn't even British. https://t.co/jhOQoCIXav — Curtis Daly (@CurtisDaly_) December 21, 2025

