Entertainment grand designs

This video shrunk every episode of Grand Designs into 96 seconds flat and was so good even Kevin McCloud loved it

Poke Staff. Updated December 23rd, 2025

We were a bit surprised (horrified) to find out that Grand Designs, the hugely popular Channel 4 property show, has been running for more than 25 years.

If you’ve never seen the show – of course you’ve seen the show! – presenter Kevin McCloud meets clients embarking on a project to build their dream home and then reports on the progress.

If you’ve not got the time or inclination to wade through every single episode on catch-up – more than 200 of them, apparently – then you’re in luck because Twitter user Dave Forsey who ‘makes silly games, videos and Photoshoppery’ made a video which condensed the whole of the show into one manageable chunk, whilst perfectly keeping the essence intact.

And it’s really rather wonderful.

And it was so grand even the great man liked it!

At least, we presume he’s the real thing. And here’s just a bit of the love that everyone else had for it.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

Follow @Bagpuss_org here and on YouTube over here, and find a whole bunch of other stuff – lots of stuff! – here.

READ MORE

Our 50 Favourite Funny Bluesky posts of 2025

Source @Bagpuss_org