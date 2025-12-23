This video shrunk every episode of Grand Designs into 96 seconds flat and was so good even Kevin McCloud loved it

Entertainment grand designs

We were a bit surprised (horrified) to find out that Grand Designs, the hugely popular Channel 4 property show, has been running for more than 25 years.

If you’ve never seen the show – of course you’ve seen the show! – presenter Kevin McCloud meets clients embarking on a project to build their dream home and then reports on the progress.

If you’ve not got the time or inclination to wade through every single episode on catch-up – more than 200 of them, apparently – then you’re in luck because Twitter user Dave Forsey who ‘makes silly games, videos and Photoshoppery’ made a video which condensed the whole of the show into one manageable chunk, whilst perfectly keeping the essence intact.

And it’s really rather wonderful.

And it was so grand even the great man liked it!

Thank you Dave, Thank you. — Kevin McCloud (@Kevin_McCloud) October 27, 2024

At least, we presume he’s the real thing. And here’s just a bit of the love that everyone else had for it.

1.

Just missing a divorce and the kids’ finally getting their own bedrooms just after they go to university. — Gavin Hales (@gmhales) October 23, 2024

2.

Excellent … but missed that the elderly relative heading for the annex has passed away whilst waiting 3 years to finish it. — Jus (@Jus_Adelle12) October 23, 2024

3.

That is 100% accurate. Well done. — Paul (@paulddp) October 24, 2024

4.

But as long as “the building maintains its integrity,” it will all be fine. — Stephen Jenkins (@StephenJenkins1) October 23, 2024

5.

Follow @Bagpuss_org here and on YouTube over here, and find a whole bunch of other stuff – lots of stuff! – here.

Source @Bagpuss_org