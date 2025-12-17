Our 50 Favourite Funny Bluesky posts of 2025

Social Media Bluesky

Hello and welcome to our round-up of the funniest things we’ve seen on Bluesky over the past year.

It was a new platform to us, and we’ve enjoyed getting to know it, and basking in the knowledge that it’s not owned by the Dogemeister General, or whatever he’s calling himself to seem cool these days.

We’ve picked the things that made us laugh, which may not be the same as what made you laugh – and if you think there was a post or a person who should have been included, feel free to let us know. It’s always good to find new funny people to brighten the timeline.

Please give your favourites a repost or a follow.

1.

customer: your lightest roast please barista: that middle part you’re wearing makes you look like a founding father — RiotGrlErin (@riotgrlerin.bsky.social) January 7, 2025 at 4:47 PM

2.

CAREERS ADVISOR: And what do you want to do when you’re older, Stacey?

STACEY SOLOMON: Right. Bear with me. This might take a bit of explaining. [image or embed] — Jason Hazeley (@jasonhazeley.bsky.social) January 13, 2025 at 2:34 PM

3.

[making pizza rolls] instructions: heat them up me: yes instructions: let them cool me: no — Ygrene (@ygrene.bsky.social) January 21, 2025 at 2:28 PM

4.

It's funny how people without pizzas in their hands actually think I'll answer my door. — Marc (@runoldman.bsky.social) January 27, 2025 at 2:24 PM

5.

6.

LAWYER: where were you on the night of the murder ME: in the desert LAWYER: and who were you with ME: a horse LAWYER: and what is the name of this horse HORSE: (from back of courtroom) *does throat cut motion* ME: uhhh he didn’t have one — Frovo (@frovo.bsky.social) February 11, 2025 at 4:40 AM

7.

Herman Melville's "Moby Dick" has perhaps the most memorable opening line in all of Western literature: "I hope you motherfuckers like reading about whales" — pixelatedboat aka “mr bluesky” (@pixelatedboat.bsky.social) February 16, 2025 at 3:29 AM

8.

ai wrote my son a very impressive resume, and his only work experience is moderating a subreddit about giving yourself diarrhea on purpose — wint (@dril.bsky.social) February 24, 2025 at 8:29 PM

9.

I don’t know why you’d post such a disgusting recipe?? I did substitute 5 lemons (juice and rind) and a shoe in place of the chicken and omitted salt for health. — Maddie (@madrigal.bsky.social) February 28, 2025 at 3:37 AM

10.

friend: Our basement just flooded, we have to cancel game night. me: *covering phone* that’s a bit extreme genie: Two wishes left. — Jo (@whatsjo.bsky.social) March 8, 2025 at 1:48 AM

11.

it’s crazy that short guys today are surgically extending their legs to be taller. you don’t have to go that far. 200 years ago dudes would just wear a tall hat and everyone was like “looking good, Edwin” — slate (@pleasebegneiss.bsky.social) March 16, 2025 at 6:59 AM

12.

nostalgia is remembering when you didn’t have to pay bills and attributing that feeling to mario — June! ️‍⚧️ (@towndarling.bsky.social) March 23, 2025 at 12:59 AM

13.

Via

14.

[inventing sports] what if i try to put a ball somewhere and you try and stop me? — Steve Suckington (@stevesuckington.bsky.social) April 5, 2025 at 7:39 AM

15.

The Insect House is closed on Thursday. That's the day we tell the baby praying mantises what happened to daddy. — Greeneville Zoo (@greenevillezoo.bsky.social) April 9, 2025 at 4:07 PM

16.

If you'd asked me 10 years ago where I would see myself today, I would've said "not wedged upside-down behind a fridge" and I would've been wrong — mindflakes (@mindflakes.bsky.social) April 20, 2025 at 3:19 PM

17.