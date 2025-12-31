Simply 18 of the funniest and most brutal comebacks that went viral in 2025

Life comebacks reddit

It’s that time of the year – of course it is! – when we round up the most entertaining and brutally savage – or savagely brutal if you prefer – comebacks that went viral over the last 12 months.

And here are 18 of the very best, as shared on ‘clever comebacks’ over on Reddit.

1.

(via)

2.



(via)

3.

(via)

4.

(via)

5.

(via)

6.

(via)

7.

(via)

8.



(via)

9.



(via)

10.



(via)

11.

(via)

12.



(via)

13.

(via)

14.



(via)

15.

(via)

16.

(via)

17.



(via)

18.



(via)

READ MORE

27 of the most inventive and entertaining ‘rare insults’ that went viral in 2025

Source Reddit r/clevercomebacks