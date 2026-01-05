News Cuba donald trump Marco rubio

Marco Rubio stood next to Trump and said that Cuba is run by ‘incompetent senile men’, WITH A STRAIGHT FACE – 17 exploding irony meters

Oonagh Keating. Updated January 5th, 2026

There’s nothing normal about any of the facts around the extraordinary news that the US has snatched Venezuela’s president, Nicolás Maduro, and his wife, Cilia Flores, in a raid on the country’s capital Caracas.

The act was carried out without the permission, or even knowledge, of Congress, has been claimed by various members of the cabinet to have been self-defence, a result of Maduro’s alleged leadership of a drugs cartel, and – by non other than Trump – as being because Venezuela has lots of oil.

Maduro, when he reached New York where he has been indicted on drug charges, was paraded through the streets in an open van.

In an address to the press, Trump claimed that the US is running Venezuela – contrary to what the acting leader, VP Delcy Rodríguez, has said.

Trump – the “Peace President” – has clearly got a taste for illegally snatching foreign leaders, and is keen to do it again.

Marco Rubio has identified Cuba, the country from which his parents came, as a likely target, describing its leadership in damning terms.

“Incompetent, senile men”, you say? Who could imagine such a thing?

Eric Morecambe pulling a face that suggests he thinks somethng is a bit awkward

Everyone’s irony meters overloaded.

