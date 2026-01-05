Marco Rubio stood next to Trump and said that Cuba is run by ‘incompetent senile men’, WITH A STRAIGHT FACE – 17 exploding irony meters

News Cuba donald trump Marco rubio

There’s nothing normal about any of the facts around the extraordinary news that the US has snatched Venezuela’s president, Nicolás Maduro, and his wife, Cilia Flores, in a raid on the country’s capital Caracas.

The act was carried out without the permission, or even knowledge, of Congress, has been claimed by various members of the cabinet to have been self-defence, a result of Maduro’s alleged leadership of a drugs cartel, and – by non other than Trump – as being because Venezuela has lots of oil.

THERE IT IS: REPORTER: “Have you spoken with the oil companies about going into Venezuela?” TRUMP: “I have… They want to go in so badly.” This was NEVER about drugs. This was always about oil. Trump just admitted it. pic.twitter.com/uT55R5ys12 — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) January 5, 2026

Maduro, when he reached New York where he has been indicted on drug charges, was paraded through the streets in an open van.

Trump parades Maduro through New York with open doors in a van! Man that is getting weird pic.twitter.com/JqFZthQ9aA — Lord Bebo (@MyLordBebo) January 4, 2026

In an address to the press, Trump claimed that the US is running Venezuela – contrary to what the acting leader, VP Delcy Rodríguez, has said.

You cannot watch this clip of Trump explaining that the US will run Venezuela now, and not see a mentally ill old man who thinks he is in the middle of a hostile takeover in business. Rubio's face says it all.. Trump is obviously ill and should not be running the United States. pic.twitter.com/KQ1f2To1nm — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) January 3, 2026

Trump – the “Peace President” – has clearly got a taste for illegally snatching foreign leaders, and is keen to do it again.

President Trump:

"This incredible thing last night… We have to do it again [in other countries]. We can do it again, too. Nobody can stop us." pic.twitter.com/0t4KZDlJBK — Olga Nesterova (@onestpress) January 4, 2026

Marco Rubio has identified Cuba, the country from which his parents came, as a likely target, describing its leadership in damning terms.

Rubio on Cuba: It is run by incompetent, senile men pic.twitter.com/Rc14RDMHG1 — Acyn (@Acyn) January 3, 2026

“Incompetent, senile men”, you say? Who could imagine such a thing?

Everyone’s irony meters overloaded.

1.

Saying this while standing with trump is hilarious to me. — Covie (@covie_93) January 3, 2026

2.

who’s that behind you bro https://t.co/laTlK1JlMT — meowtown (@hieywieyneue) January 3, 2026

3.

Wow. That must be awful. https://t.co/F1gqNMKUMh — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) January 3, 2026

4.

5.

Marco Rubio says Cubs is run by senile, incompetent men. pic.twitter.com/olBKwh0Lqz — Gyll King Post Skip Diplomacy (@GyllKing) January 3, 2026

6.

Rubio…. “Cuba is a disaster…. it’s run by incompetent senile old men” pic.twitter.com/j9NMgypaKX — Mark (@Markfry809) January 3, 2026

7.

8.

HE SAID THIS WITH DEMENTIA J. TRUMP STANDING BEHIND HIM perfect. https://t.co/CgacCWhMoQ — Spiro’s Ghost (@AntiToxicPeople) January 3, 2026

9.